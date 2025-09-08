Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    U.A.E
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    date_range 8 Sept 2025 8:37 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 8 Sept 2025 8:37 AM IST

    നഴ്സുമാരുടെ ഓണാഘോഷം; രജിസ്ട്രേഷൻ ആരംഭിച്ചു

    onam celebration
    cancel

    ദു​ബൈ: എ​മി​റേ​റ്റ്​​സ്​ മ​ല​യാ​ളി ന​ഴ്​​സ​സ്​ ഫാ​മി​ലി​യു​ടെ ആ​ഭി​മു​ഖ്യ​ത്തി​ൽ സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്ന യു.​എ.​ഇ​യി​ലെ മ​ല​യാ​ളി ന​ഴ്സു​മാ​രു​ടെ ഓ​ണാ​ഘോ​ഷം സെ​പ്റ്റം​ബ​ർ 27ന് ​ദു​ബൈ​യി​ൽ ന​ട​ക്കും.ന​ഴ്സു​മാ​രു​ടെ​യും അ​വ​രു​ടെ കു​ടും​ബ​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ​യും പ​ങ്കാ​ളി​ത്ത​ത്തോ​ടെ സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്ന ക​ലാ​പ​രി​പാ​ടി​ക​ളും ഓ​ണ​സ​ദ്യ​യും കു​ടും​ബ​സം​ഗ​മ​വും അ​ട​ങ്ങു​ന്ന​താ​ണ്​ പ​രി​പാ​ടി.പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ക്കാ​ൻ ആ​ഗ്ര​ഹി​ക്കു​ന്ന എ​ല്ലാ ന​ഴ്സു​മാ​ർ​ക്കും ര​ജി​സ്റ്റ​ർ ചെ​യ്യാ​വു​ന്ന​താ​ണെ​ന്ന്​ സം​ഘാ​ട​ക​ർ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. ര​ജി​സ്​​ട്രേ​ഷ​ന്​ +971 55 482 9300 എ​ന്ന ന​മ്പ​റി​ൽ ബ​ന്ധ​പ്പെ​ട​ണം.

    TAGS:nursesUAE NewsGulf Newsonam celebrationEmirates Malayali Nurse
    News Summary - Nurses' Onam celebration; Registration has begun
