Madhyamam
    U.A.E
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    date_range 17 July 2024 2:47 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 17 July 2024 2:50 AM GMT

    ന​ഴ്സ​സ് ഡേ ​ഔ​ട്ട് 27ന് നടക്കും

    Nurses Day
    ​അ​ബൂ​ദ​ബി: യു.​എ.​ഇ​യി​ലെ മ​ല​യാ​ളി ന​ഴ്സു​മാ​രു​ടെ കൂ​ട്ടാ​യ്മ​യാ​യ ‘എ​മി​റേ​റ്റ്സ് മ​ല​യാ​ളി ന​ഴ്സ​സ് ഫാ​മി​ലി’ ന​ഴ്സ​സ് ഡേ ​ഔ​ട്ട് സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്നു. വ​ർ​ഷ​ങ്ങ​ളാ​യി ന​ട​ന്നു​വ​രു​ന്ന ഫാ​മി​ലി മീ​റ്റി​ൽ യു.​എ.​ഇ​യി​ലെ മു​തി​ർ​ന്ന ന​ഴ്‌​സു​മാ​രെ ആ​ദ​രി​ക്കു​ന്നു​ണ്ട്. ജൂ​ലൈ 27ന് ​ദു​ബൈ അ​ൽ​നാ​സ​ർ ലീ​ഷ​ർ ലാ​ൻ​ഡി​ൽ ന​ട​ക്കു​ന്ന പ​രി​പാ​ടി​യി​ൽ പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ക്കാ​ൻ ആ​ഗ്ര​ഹി​ക്കു​ന്ന​വ​ർ +971 55 482 9300 ന​മ്പ​റി​ൽ ബ​ന്ധ​പ്പെ​ട​ണ​മെ​ന്ന്​ സം​ഘാ​ട​ക​ർ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:U.A.E NewsNurses Day Out
    News Summary - Nurses Day Out will be held on 27th
