Posted Ondate_range 17 July 2024 2:47 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 17 July 2024 2:50 AM GMT
നഴ്സസ് ഡേ ഔട്ട് 27ന് നടക്കുംtext_fields
News Summary - Nurses Day Out will be held on 27th
അബൂദബി: യു.എ.ഇയിലെ മലയാളി നഴ്സുമാരുടെ കൂട്ടായ്മയായ ‘എമിറേറ്റ്സ് മലയാളി നഴ്സസ് ഫാമിലി’ നഴ്സസ് ഡേ ഔട്ട് സംഘടിപ്പിക്കുന്നു. വർഷങ്ങളായി നടന്നുവരുന്ന ഫാമിലി മീറ്റിൽ യു.എ.ഇയിലെ മുതിർന്ന നഴ്സുമാരെ ആദരിക്കുന്നുണ്ട്. ജൂലൈ 27ന് ദുബൈ അൽനാസർ ലീഷർ ലാൻഡിൽ നടക്കുന്ന പരിപാടിയിൽ പങ്കെടുക്കാൻ ആഗ്രഹിക്കുന്നവർ +971 55 482 9300 നമ്പറിൽ ബന്ധപ്പെടണമെന്ന് സംഘാടകർ അറിയിച്ചു.
