Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 25 Jan 2026 7:38 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 25 Jan 2026 7:38 AM IST
അൽ ഖുന്ദ്ര സൈക്ലിങ് ട്രാക്കിൽ ഇന്ന് പ്രവേശനമില്ലtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - No entry to Al Khundra Cycling Track today
Listen to this Article
ദുബൈ: ജനുവരി 25ന് ഞായറാഴ്ച അൽ ഖുന്ദ്ര സൈക്ലിങ് ട്രാക്കിൽ ദുബൈ റോഡ് ഗതാഗത അതോറിറ്റി (ആർ.ടി.എ) താൽക്കാലിക നിയന്ത്രണം ഏർപ്പെടുത്തി.
ഞായറാഴ്ച നടക്കുന്ന അൽ സലാം വനിത സൈക്ലിങ് ചാമ്പ്യൻഷിപ്പിന്റെ 10ാമത് എഡിഷന് സൗകര്യമൊരുക്കുന്നതിന്റെ ഭാഗമായാണ് നടപടിയെന്ന് ആർ.ടി.എ അറിയിച്ചു. ഞായറാഴ്ച രാവിലെ ഏഴു മുതൽ വൈകുട്ട് ആറുവരെയാണ് സൈക്ലിങ് ട്രാക്ക് അടച്ചിടുക. ചാമ്പ്യൻഷിപ് അവസാനിച്ച ഉടനെ ട്രാക്ക് തുറക്കുമെന്നും ആർ.ടി.എ അറിയിച്ചു.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story