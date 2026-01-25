Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    അ​ൽ ഖു​ന്ദ്ര സൈ​ക്ലി​ങ്​ ട്രാ​ക്കി​ൽ ഇ​ന്ന്​ പ്ര​വേ​ശ​ന​മി​ല്ല

    ദു​ബൈ: ജ​നു​വ​രി 25ന്​ ​ഞാ​യ​റാ​ഴ്ച അ​ൽ ഖു​ന്ദ്ര സൈ​ക്ലി​ങ്​ ട്രാ​ക്കി​ൽ ദു​ബൈ റോ​ഡ്​ ഗ​താ​ഗ​ത അ​തോ​റി​റ്റി (ആ​ർ.​ടി.​എ) താ​ൽ​ക്കാ​ലി​ക നി​യ​ന്ത്ര​ണം ഏ​ർ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി.

    ഞാ​യ​റാ​ഴ്ച ന​ട​ക്കു​ന്ന അ​ൽ സ​ലാം വ​നി​ത സൈ​ക്ലി​ങ്​ ചാ​മ്പ്യ​ൻ​ഷി​പ്പി​ന്‍റെ 10ാമ​ത്​ എ​ഡി​ഷ​ന്​ സൗ​ക​ര്യ​മൊ​രു​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​ന്‍റെ ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​യാ​ണ്​ ന​ട​പ​ടി​യെ​ന്ന്​ ആ​ർ.​ടി.​എ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. ഞാ​യ​റാ​ഴ്ച രാ​വി​ലെ ഏ​ഴു മു​ത​ൽ വൈ​കു​ട്ട്​ ആ​റു​വ​രെ​യാ​ണ്​ സൈ​ക്ലി​ങ്​ ട്രാ​ക്ക്​ അ​ട​ച്ചി​ടു​ക. ചാ​മ്പ്യ​ൻ​ഷി​പ് അ​വ​സാ​നി​ച്ച ഉ​ട​നെ ട്രാ​ക്ക്​ തു​റ​ക്കു​മെ​ന്നും ആ​ർ.​ടി.​എ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

