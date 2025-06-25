Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    25 Jun 2025 9:58 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 25 Jun 2025 9:58 AM IST

    നി​ല​മ്പൂ​ർ വി​ജ​യം ആ​ഘോ​ഷി​ച്ചു

    നി​ല​മ്പൂ​ർ വി​ജ​യം ആ​ഘോ​ഷി​ച്ചു
    നി​ല​മ്പൂ​ർ ഉ​പ​തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​പ്പി​ൽ ആ​ഹ്ലാ​ദം പ്ര​ക​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ച് യു.​ഡി.​എ​ഫ് പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ക​ർ ഷാ​ർ​ജ​യി​ൽ ന​ട​ത്തി​യ വി​ജ​യാ​ഘോ​ഷം

    ഷാ​ർ​ജ: നി​ല​മ്പൂ​ർ ഉ​പ​തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​പ്പി​ൽ യു.​ഡി.​എ​ഫ് നേ​ടി​യ വ​ൻ വി​ജ​യ​ത്തി​ൽ ആ​ഹ്ലാ​ദം പ്ര​ക​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ച് പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ക​ർ ഷാ​ർ​ജ​യി​ൽ മ​ധു​ര വി​ത​ര​ണ​വും കേ​ക്ക്​ മു​റി​ക്ക​ലും ന​ട​ത്തി.

    ഷാ​ർ​ജ ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ ഹാ​ളി​ൽ ന​ട​ന്ന പ​രി​പാ​ടി​യി​ൽ ഇ​ൻ​കാ​സ് ഷാ​ർ​ജ ആ​ക്ടി​ങ്​ പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്‍റ്​ ര​ഞ്ജ​ൻ ജേ​ക്ക​ബ് അ​ധ്യ​ക്ഷ​ത വ​ഹി​ച്ചു. ഷാ​ർ​ജ ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്‍റ്​ നി​സാ​ർ ത​ള​ങ്ക​ര, എ​സ്.​എം ജാ​ബി​ർ, അ​ഡ്വ. വൈ.​എ റ​ഹീം, ഷാ​ജി ജോ​ൺ, ന​വാ​സ് തേ​ക്ക​ട, മു​ജീ​ബ് റ​ഹ്മാ​ൻ, ഷാ​ജി​ലാ​ൽ, റോ​യി മാ​ത്യു, അ​നി​ൽ മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ്, റി​യാ​സ് എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ സം​സാ​രി​ച്ചു.

    X