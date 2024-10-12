Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    വ​ട​ക​ര എ​ന്‍.​ആ​ര്‍.​ഐ ഫോ​റം ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ള്‍

    ഇ​ക്ബാ​ല്‍ ചെ​ക്യാ​ട്,  റ​മ​ല്‍ നാ​രാ​യ​ണ​ൻ,  മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ് ഏ​റാ​മ​ല

    ദു​ബൈ: വ​ട​ക​ര എ​ന്‍.​ആ​ര്‍.​ഐ ഫോ​റം ദു​ബൈ പു​തി​യ ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ളെ തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​ത്തു. യോ​ഗ​ത്തി​ല്‍ ഇ.​കെ. ദി​നേ​ശ​ന്‍ അ​ധ്യ​ക്ഷ​ത വ​ഹി​ച്ചു. മു​ഖ്യാ​തി​ഥി​യാ​യ പ്ര​ഭാ​ഷ​ക​നും ച​രി​ത്ര​കാ​ര​നു​മാ​യ പി. ​ഹ​രീ​ന്ദ്ര​നാ​ഥി​നെ ച​ട​ങ്ങി​ല്‍ പൊ​ന്നാ​ട​യ​ണി​യി​ച്ച് ആ​ദ​രി​ച്ചു.

    പി. ​ഹ​രീ​ന്ദ്ര​നാ​ഥ്, ഭാ​സ്ക​ര​ന്‍ ക​ല്ലാ​ച്ചി, പ്രേ​മാ​ന​ന്ദ​ന്‍, പു​ഷ്പ​ജ​ന്‍ എ​ന്നി​വ​ര്‍ സം​സാ​രി​ച്ചു. മ​നോ​ജ് കെ.​വി സ്വാ​ഗ​ത​വും അ​ഡ്വ. മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ് സാ​ജി​ദ് ന​ന്ദി​യും പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു. ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ള്‍: ഇ​ക്ബാ​ല്‍ ചെ​ക്യാ​ട് (പ്ര​സി), റ​മ​ല്‍ നാ​രാ​യ​ണ​ന്‍ (ജ​ന. സെ​ക്ര.), മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ് ഏ​റാ​മ​ല (ട്ര​ഷ.).

