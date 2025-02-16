Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightU.A.Echevron_rightറ​ഫീ​ഖ് പ​ട്​​ല​ക്ക്...
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    date_range 16 Feb 2025 10:01 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 16 Feb 2025 10:01 AM IST

    റ​ഫീ​ഖ് പ​ട്​​ല​ക്ക് സ്നേ​ഹാ​ദ​രം

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    റ​ഫീ​ഖ് പ​ട്​​ല​ക്ക് സ്നേ​ഹാ​ദ​രം
    cancel
    camera_alt

    റ​ഫീ​ഖ് പ​ട്​​ല​ക്ക് എം.​എ. അ​ബൂ​ബ​ക്ക​ർ ഉ​പ​ഹാ​രം ന​ൽ​കു​ന്നു

    അ​ബൂ​ദ​ബി: പൊ​തു പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ന രം​ഗ​ത്ത് നി​റ​സാ​ന്നി​ധ്യ​മാ​യ റ​ഫീ​ഖ് പ​ട്​​ല​ക്ക് മു​ഷ്​​രി​ക്​ ക്രി​ക്ക​റ്റ്​ ക്ല​ബ്​ (എം.​സി.​സി) അ​ബൂ​ദ​ബി ആ​ദ​ര​മ​ർ​പ്പി​ച്ചു. ച​ട​ങ്ങി​ൽ ക്ല​ബ് പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്‍റ്​ ജു​നൈ​ദ് അ​ബ്ബാ​സ് അ​ധ്യ​ക്ഷ​ത വ​ഹി​ച്ചു. കെ.​എം.​സി.​സി കാ​ഞ്ഞ​ങ്ങാ​ട് വൈ​സ് പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്‍റ്​ മു​നീ​ർ പാ​ലാ​യി ഉ​ദ്ഘാ​ട​നം നി​ർ​വ​ഹി​ച്ചു. വ്യ​വ​സാ​യ പ്ര​മു​ഖ​ൻ എം.​എ. അ​ബൂ​ബ​ക്ക​ർ റ​ഫീ​ഖ്​ പ​ട്​​ല​യെ ഉ​പ​ഹാ​രം ന​ൽ​കി ആ​ദ​രി​ച്ചു. ച​ട​ങ്ങി​ൽ നി​സാം അ​ഡ്ക്കം, ഡാ​നി​ഷ്, സാ​ലി കാ​ഞ്ഞ​ങ്ങാ​ട്, സു​മേ​ഷ് എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ സം​ബ​ന്ധി​ച്ചു. ശാ​നി​ഫ് ചെ​ർ​ക്ക​ള ന​ന്ദി പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Gulf NewsSocial WorkerCricket Club
    News Summary - Love to Rafeeq Patlak
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X