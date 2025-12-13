Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    U.A.E
    യു എ ഇയിൽ പു​തു​വ​ത്സ​ര അ​വ​ധി പ്ര​ഖ്യാ​പി​ച്ചു

    ജ​നു​വ​രി ഒ​ന്നി​നാ​ണ്​ അ​വ​ധി
    യു എ ഇയിൽ പു​തു​വ​ത്സ​ര അ​വ​ധി പ്ര​ഖ്യാ​പി​ച്ചു പു​തു​വ​ത്സ​ര അ​വ​ധി പ്ര​ഖ്യാ​പി​ച്ചു
    ദു​ബൈ: പു​തു​വ​ത്സ​രം പ്ര​മാ​ണി​ച്ച്​ പൊ​തു-​സ്വ​കാ​ര്യ സ്ഥാ​പ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്ക്​ ജ​നു​വ​രി ഒ​ന്നി​ന്​ അ​വ​ധി പ്ര​ഖ്യാ​പി​ച്ച്​ മാ​ന​വ​വി​ഭ​വ​ശേ​ഷി, എ​മി​റ​ടൈ​സേ​ഷ​ൻ മ​ന്ത്രാ​ല​യം. ജ​നു​വ​രി ര​ണ്ടി​ന്​ ഫെ​ഡ​റ​ൽ സ​ർ​ക്കാ​ർ ജീ​വ​ന​ക്കാ​ർ​ക്ക്​ ഓ​ൺ​​ലൈ​നാ​യി ജോ​ലി ചെ​യ്യാ​നു​ള്ള അ​നു​മ​തി​യും ന​ൽ​കി​യി​ട്ടു​ണ്ട്.

    അ​തേ​സ​മ​യം, ​ജീ​വ​ന​ക്കാ​രു​ടെ സാ​ന്നി​ധ്യം ഓ​ഫി​സു​ക​ളി​ൽ ആ​വ​ശ്യ​മാ​യ ജോ​ലി​ക​ൾ​ക്ക്​ ഇ​ത്​ ബാ​ധ​ക​മ​ല്ല. അ​ത്ത​രം ജോ​ലി ചെ​യ്യു​ന്ന​വ​ർ ഓ​ഫി​സി​ൽ/ വ​ർ​ക്ക്​ സൈ​റ്റി​ൽ ഹാ​ജ​രാ​ക​ണം.

    TAGS:new yeargulfnewsUAEgulfnewsmalayalam
