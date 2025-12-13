Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 13 Dec 2025 6:42 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 13 Dec 2025 7:00 AM IST
News Summary - New Year holiday declared in the state
ദുബൈ: പുതുവത്സരം പ്രമാണിച്ച് പൊതു-സ്വകാര്യ സ്ഥാപനങ്ങൾക്ക് ജനുവരി ഒന്നിന് അവധി പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ച് മാനവവിഭവശേഷി, എമിറടൈസേഷൻ മന്ത്രാലയം. ജനുവരി രണ്ടിന് ഫെഡറൽ സർക്കാർ ജീവനക്കാർക്ക് ഓൺലൈനായി ജോലി ചെയ്യാനുള്ള അനുമതിയും നൽകിയിട്ടുണ്ട്.
അതേസമയം, ജീവനക്കാരുടെ സാന്നിധ്യം ഓഫിസുകളിൽ ആവശ്യമായ ജോലികൾക്ക് ഇത് ബാധകമല്ല. അത്തരം ജോലി ചെയ്യുന്നവർ ഓഫിസിൽ/ വർക്ക് സൈറ്റിൽ ഹാജരാകണം.
