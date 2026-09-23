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Madhyamam
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    ഗുരുവായൂരപ്പൻ കോളജ് അലുംനിക്ക്​ പുതിയ സാരഥികൾ

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    ഗുരുവായൂരപ്പൻ കോളജ് അലുംനിക്ക്​ പുതിയ സാരഥികൾ
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    ദുബൈ: കോഴിക്കോട് സമോറിൻസ് ഗുരുവായൂരപ്പൻ കോളജ് യു.എ.ഇ ചാപ്റ്ററിന്‍റെ 2026-2027 കാലഘട്ടത്തേക്കുള്ള പുതിയ കമ്മിറ്റിയെ തെരഞ്ഞെടുത്തു. പ്രസിഡന്‍റ്​ ആയി പി.ടി. അരുൺ, ജനറൽ സെക്രട്ടറി സബിത ലോഹി, ട്രഷററായി പി. അഷ്‌റഫ് എന്നിവരാണ്​ തെരഞ്ഞെടുക്കപ്പെട്ടത്. ഫുജൈറ ഫാം ഹൗസിൽ നടന്ന ജനറൽ ബോഡി യോഗത്തിലാണ് പുതിയ ഭാരവാഹികളെ തെരഞ്ഞെടുത്തത്. വാർഷിക യോഗത്തിൽ ഭാരവാഹികൾ ചുമതലയേറ്റു.

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