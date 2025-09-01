Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    U.A.E
    date_range 1 Sept 2025 7:07 AM IST
    date_range 1 Sept 2025 7:07 AM IST

    റാ​ക് അ​മേ​രി​ക്ക​ന്‍ യൂ​നി​വേ​ഴ്സി​റ്റി​ക്ക് പു​തി​യ പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്‍റ്

    Prof. Bassam Alamuddin
    പ്ര​ഫ. ബ​സ്സാം ആ​ല​മു​ദ്ദീ​ന്‍

    റാ​സ​ല്‍ഖൈ​മ: അ​മേ​രി​ക്ക യൂ​നി​വേ​ഴ്സി​റ്റി ഓ​ഫ് റാ​സ​ല്‍ഖൈ​മ​യു​ടെ (എ.​യു റാ​ക്) പു​തി​യ പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്‍റാ​യി പ്ര​ഫ. ബ​സ്സാം ആ​ല​മു​ദ്ദീ​നെ നി​യ​മി​ച്ചു.ഗ​ള്‍ഫി​ലെ​യും ലോ​ക​ത​ല​ത്തി​ലു​മു​ള്ള പ്ര​ശ​സ്ത സ​ര്‍വ​ക​ലാ​ശാ​ല​ക​ളി​ല്‍ നേ​തൃ​പ​രി​ച​യ​മു​ള്ള ബ​സ്സാ​മി​ന്‍റെ നി​യ​മ​നം എ.​യു റാ​കി​നെ പു​തി​യ ഉ​യ​ര​ങ്ങ​ളി​ല​ത്തെി​ക്കു​മെ​ന്ന് അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ര്‍ അ​ഭി​പ്രാ​യ​പ്പെ​ട്ടു. സ്ഥാ​ന​മൊ​ഴി​യു​ന്ന ഡോ. ​ഡേ​വി​ഡ് ഷ്മി​ഡി​ന്‍റെ പി​ന്‍ഗാ​മി​യാ​യാ​ണ് പ്ര​ഫ. ബ​സ്സാം ആ​ല​മു​ദ്ദീ​ന്‍ ചു​മ​ത​ല​യേ​ല്‍ക്കു​ന്ന​ത്.

    Girl in a jacket

