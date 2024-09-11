Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    11 Sep 2024 3:33 AM GMT
    11 Sep 2024 3:33 AM GMT

    ‘ഓർമ’ ദുബൈക്ക് പുതിയ ഭാരവാഹികൾ

    Orma Dubai
    ഷിഹാബ് പെരിങ്ങോട്,പ്രദീപ്

    തോപ്പിൽ,അബ്ദുൽ അഷ്റഫ്

    ദുബൈ: ദുബൈയിലെ സി.പി.എം അനുകൂല സാംസ്കാരിക സംഘടനയായ ഓർമ ദുബൈ പുതിയ കേന്ദ്ര ഭാരവാഹികളെ തെരഞ്ഞെടുത്തു. ഷിഹാബ് പെരിങ്ങോടാണ് പ്രസിഡന്‍റ്​. പ്രദീപ് തോപ്പിൽ ജന. സെക്രട്ടറിയായി തുടരും.

    അബ്ദുൽ അഷ്റഫിനെ ട്രഷറർ ആയി തെരഞ്ഞെടുത്തു. ഡോ. നൗഫൽ പട്ടാമ്പി, ജിജിത അനിൽ, ഇർഫാൻ, ധനേഷ് എന്നിവരാണ് മറ്റു ഭാരവാഹികൾ. ദുബൈ അൽബറാഹയിൽ നടന്ന സമ്മേളനം സി.പി.എം സംസ്ഥാന സെക്രട്ടേറിയറ്റ് അംഗം പി.കെ. ബിജു ഉദ്ഘാടനം ചെയ്തു.

    Orma DubaiU.A.E News
