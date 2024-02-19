Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    date_range 19 Feb 2024 3:24 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 19 Feb 2024 3:24 AM GMT

    നെയ്ബേർസ് പ്രീമിയർ ലീഗ്; ഗ്രീൻസ്റ്റാർ പാലായി ജേതാക്കൾ

    നെയ്ബേർസ് പ്രീമിയർ ലീഗിന്‍റെ മൂന്നാം സീസണിൽ വിജയികളായ ഗ്രീൻസ്റ്റാർ പാലായി
    നെയ്ബേർസ് പ്രീമിയർ ലീഗിന്‍റെ മൂന്നാം സീസണിൽ വിജയികളായ ഗ്രീൻസ്റ്റാർ പാലായി

    ദു​ബൈ: കാ​ഞ്ഞ​ങ്ങാ​ട് അ​ജാ​നൂ​ർ കൊ​ള​വ​യ​ൽ പ്ര​ദേ​ശ​ത്തു​ള്ള ആ​റോ​ളം യൂ​ത്ത് ക്ല​ബു​ക​ൾ സം​ഘ​ടി​ച്ച് ന​ട​ത്തി​യ നെ​യ്ബേ​ർ​സ് പ്രീ​മി​യ​ർ ലീ​ഗി​ന്‍റെ മൂ​ന്നാം സീ​സ​ണി​ൽ ഗ്രീ​ൻ​സ്റ്റാ​ർ പാ​ലാ​യി ജേ​താ​ക്ക​ളാ​യി. ദു​ബൈ കി​സൈ​സി​ലെ ടാ​ർ​ജ​റ്റ് ഫു​ട്ബാ​ൾ ഗ്രൗ​ണ്ടി​ൽ സൂ​പ്പ​ർ സ്റ്റാ​ർ കൊ​ള​വ​യ​ൽ, റോ​യ​ൽ സ്റ്റാ​ർ മു​ട്ടു​ന്ത​ല, ബ്ര​ദേ​ഴ്സ് കൊ​ള​വ​യ​ൽ, ഗോ​ൾ​ഡ​ൻ സ്റ്റാ​ർ ഇ​ട്ട​മ്മ​ൽ, അ​ജ്മാ​സ് ഇ​ഖ്ബാ​ൽ ന​ഗ​ർ എ​ന്നി​വ​രാ​ണ് ക​ളി​യി​ൽ മാ​റ്റു​ര​ച്ച മ​റ്റു ക്ല​ബു​ക​ൾ.

    TAGS:UAE NewsNeighbours Premier league
