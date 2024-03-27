Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    date_range 27 March 2024 1:50 PM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 27 March 2024 1:50 PM GMT

    വടകര സ്വദേശി ബഹ്റൈനിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

    വടകര സ്വദേശി ബഹ്റൈനിൽ നിര്യാതനായി
    മനാമ: വടകര തിരുവള്ളൂർ സ്വദേശി ബഹ്റൈനിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. പൊന്നരുത്തമ്മൽ പ്രശാന്ത് (43) ആണ് നിര്യാതനായത്. പിതാവ്: പൊക്കു. മാതാവ്: ജാനു. ഭാര്യ: രജില. ഗുദൈബിയയിലായിരുന്നു താമസിച്ചിരുന്നത്.


    TAGS:Vadakarabahrain deathBahrain
    News Summary - native of Vadakara passed away in Bahrain
