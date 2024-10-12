Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightU.A.Echevron_rightതൃ​ശൂർ സ്വദേശി ...
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    12 Oct 2024 2:36 AM GMT
    Updated On
    12 Oct 2024 2:36 AM GMT

    തൃ​ശൂർ സ്വദേശി ദുബൈയിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

    Obit news
    രജീഷ്

    ദുബൈ: തൃശൂർ ജില്ലയിൽ, ചെന്ത്രാപ്പിന്നി സ്വദേശി പഴൂമ്പറമ്പിൽ ഭഗീരഥൻ മകൻ രജീഷ് (സച്ചിൻ -43) ദുബൈയിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. കഴിഞ്ഞദിവസം സ്വകാര്യ ആശുപത്രിയിലായിരുന്നു മരണം.

    ദുബൈയിൽ എമിറേറ്റ്സ് ഇസ്‍ലാമിക് ബാങ്ക് ജീവനക്കാരനായിരുന്നു. ഭാര്യ: സേതു (അധ്യാപിക, ഷാർജ ഇന്ത്യൻ സ്കൂൾ). നടപടിക്രമങ്ങൾ പൂർത്തിയാക്കി മൃതദേഹം നാട്ടിലേക്ക് കൊണ്ടുപോകുമെന്ന് ബന്ധുക്കൾ അറിയിച്ചു.

    Girl in a jacket

