Posted Ondate_range 12 Oct 2024 2:36 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 12 Oct 2024 2:36 AM GMT
News Summary - native of Thrissur passed away in Dubai
ദുബൈ: തൃശൂർ ജില്ലയിൽ, ചെന്ത്രാപ്പിന്നി സ്വദേശി പഴൂമ്പറമ്പിൽ ഭഗീരഥൻ മകൻ രജീഷ് (സച്ചിൻ -43) ദുബൈയിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. കഴിഞ്ഞദിവസം സ്വകാര്യ ആശുപത്രിയിലായിരുന്നു മരണം.
ദുബൈയിൽ എമിറേറ്റ്സ് ഇസ്ലാമിക് ബാങ്ക് ജീവനക്കാരനായിരുന്നു. ഭാര്യ: സേതു (അധ്യാപിക, ഷാർജ ഇന്ത്യൻ സ്കൂൾ). നടപടിക്രമങ്ങൾ പൂർത്തിയാക്കി മൃതദേഹം നാട്ടിലേക്ക് കൊണ്ടുപോകുമെന്ന് ബന്ധുക്കൾ അറിയിച്ചു.
