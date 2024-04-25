തൃശ്ശൂര്‍ സ്വദേശി ദുബൈയില്‍ നിര്യാതനായി

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 25 April 2024 3:58 PM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 25 April 2024 3:58 PM GMT
തൃശ്ശൂര് സ്വദേശി ദുബൈയില് നിര്യാതനായിtext_fields
News Summary - native of Thrissur passed away in Dubai
ദുബൈ: തൃശ്ശൂര് പെരുമ്പിലാവ് വില്ലന്നൂര് സ്വദേശി ചെമ്പ്രയൂര് പുത്തന്പീടികയില് മര്സൂഖ് (45) ദുബൈയില് നിര്യാതനായി. 20 വര്ഷത്തിലേറെയായി പ്രവാസിയാണ്. ദുബൈയിലെ അല് ഖയാം ബേക്കറിയുടെ പാർട്ണറായിരുന്നു.
പരേതനായ ശാന്തിപ്പറമ്പില് മൊയ്തുണ്ണിയുടെയും നഫീസുവിന്റെയും മകനാണ്. ഭാര്യ: ഷജിന, മക്കള്: മുഹമ്മദ് മര്ജന്, അബ്ദുല്ല മിഖ്ദം. സഹോദരങ്ങള്: മന്സൂര്, നാസ്മി. നടപടിക്രമങ്ങൾ പൂർത്തീകരിച്ച് മൃതദേഹം നാട്ടിലെത്തിച്ച് ഖബറടക്കുമെന്ന് ബന്ധപ്പെട്ടവർ അറിയിച്ചു.
