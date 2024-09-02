മലപ്പുറം സ്വദേശി ഫുജൈറയില്‍ നിര്യാതനായി

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 2 Sep 2024 2:03 PM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 2 Sep 2024 2:03 PM GMT
മലപ്പുറം സ്വദേശി ഫുജൈറയില് നിര്യാതനായിtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - Native of Malappuram passed away in Fujairah
ഫുജൈറ: മലപ്പുറം സ്വദേശി യു.എ.ഇയിലെ ഫുജൈറയില് നിര്യാതനായി. മലപ്പുറം എടരിക്കോട് കുറുകയിലെ കാലൊടി മുഹമ്മദ്കുട്ടി-ചാലിൽ സുലൈഖ ദമ്പതികളുടെ മകൻ സൈഫുദ്ദീന് (37) ആണ് മരിച്ചത്. ഫുജൈറ കിരീടാവകാശിയുടെ പ്രൈവറ്റ് അഫയേഴ്സ് വകുപ്പില് ജോലി ചെയ്ത് വരികയായിരുന്നു.
മൃതദേഹം നടപടിക്രമങ്ങൾ പൂർത്തീകരിച്ച ശേഷം ചൊവ്വാഴ്ച നാട്ടിലേക്ക് കൊണ്ടുപോകുമെന്ന് ബന്ധപ്പെട്ടവർ അറിയിച്ചു. ഭാര്യ: ശൈമ. മക്കൾ: ഷഹാൻ (7), ഷയാൻ(5), ഷെസിൻ (1).
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story