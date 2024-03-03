Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    U.A.E
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    date_range 3 March 2024 2:41 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 3 March 2024 2:41 AM GMT

    കൊച്ചി സ്വദേശി ദുബൈയിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

    Rasheed
     റ​ഷീ​ദ്

    ദു​ബൈ: കൊ​ച്ചി സ്വ​ദേ​ശി ദു​ബൈ​യി​ൽ ഹൃ​ദ​യാ​ഘാ​തം മൂ​ലം നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി. നെ​ല്ലി​ക്കു​ഴി പാ​റേ​ക്കാ​ട്ട് മൂ​സാ​രു​കു​ടി​യി​ൽ മീ​രാ​​ന്‍റെ മ​ക​ൻ റ​ഷീ​ദ്​ (45) ആ​ണ്​ മ​രി​ച്ച​ത്. സ​ന്ദ​ർ​ശ​ന വി​സ​യി​ൽ എ​ത്തി​യ ഇ​ദ്ദേ​ഹം ദു​ബൈ ദേ​ര​യി​ലാ​യി​രു​ന്നു താ​മ​സം. മാ​താ​വ്​: ആ​മി​ന മീ​രാ​ൻ. ഭാ​ര്യ: ഷം​ന നെ​ല്ലി​ക്കു​ഴി. മ​ക്ക​ൾ: ഹ​ന്ന,ഹാ​ബി. മൃ​ത​ദേ​ഹം ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ൾ​ക്ക്​ ശേ​ഷം നാ​ട്ടി​ലേ​ക്ക്​ കൊ​ണ്ടു​പോ​കു​മെ​ന്ന്​ സ​ന്ന​ദ്ധ സം​ഘ​ട​ന​യാ​യ ഹം​പാ​സ്​ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.​ഖ​ബ​റ​ട​ക്കം പി​ന്നീ​ട് നെ​ല്ലി​ക്കു​ന്ന് ഖ​ബ​ർ​സ്ഥാ​നി​ൽ.

    TAGS:uaenewsdeath newsexpatriate death
    News Summary - Native of Cochin Passed away at Dubai
