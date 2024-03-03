കൊച്ചി സ്വദേശി ദുബൈയിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 3 March 2024 2:41 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 3 March 2024 2:41 AM GMT
News Summary - Native of Cochin Passed away at Dubai
ദുബൈ: കൊച്ചി സ്വദേശി ദുബൈയിൽ ഹൃദയാഘാതം മൂലം നിര്യാതനായി. നെല്ലിക്കുഴി പാറേക്കാട്ട് മൂസാരുകുടിയിൽ മീരാന്റെ മകൻ റഷീദ് (45) ആണ് മരിച്ചത്. സന്ദർശന വിസയിൽ എത്തിയ ഇദ്ദേഹം ദുബൈ ദേരയിലായിരുന്നു താമസം. മാതാവ്: ആമിന മീരാൻ. ഭാര്യ: ഷംന നെല്ലിക്കുഴി. മക്കൾ: ഹന്ന,ഹാബി. മൃതദേഹം നടപടികൾക്ക് ശേഷം നാട്ടിലേക്ക് കൊണ്ടുപോകുമെന്ന് സന്നദ്ധ സംഘടനയായ ഹംപാസ് അറിയിച്ചു.ഖബറടക്കം പിന്നീട് നെല്ലിക്കുന്ന് ഖബർസ്ഥാനിൽ.
