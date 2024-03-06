Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    U.A.E
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    6 March 2024 3:14 AM GMT
    Updated On
    6 March 2024 3:14 AM GMT

    ചാവക്കാട് സ്വദേശി അജ്മാനിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

    shahul hameed
    അജ്മാൻ: തൃശൂർ ചാവക്കാട് തിരുവത്ര പുത്തൻകടപ്പുറം സെന്‍ററിൽ താമസിക്കുന്ന ആലുങ്ങൽ ഖാലിദ് മകൻ ഷാഹുൽ ഹമീദ് (54) അജ്മാനിൽ ഹൃദയമാഘാതം മൂലം നിര്യാതനായി. ചൊവ്വാഴ്ച വൈകീട്ട് ഇദ്ദേഹത്തിന് നെഞ്ച് വേദന അനുഭവപ്പെടുകയായിരുന്നു. ഉടനെ തന്നെ അടുത്തുള്ള ആശുപത്രിയിൽ എത്തിച്ചെങ്കിലും മരിക്കുകയായിരുന്നു.

    ഭാര്യ: റംല. മൃതദേഹം നടപടിക്രമങ്ങൾ പൂർത്തീകരിച്ച് നാട്ടിലേക്ക് കൊണ്ടുപോകുമെന്ന ബന്ധുക്കൾ അറിയിച്ചു.

    X