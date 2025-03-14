Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    U.A.E
    ഞ​മ​നേ​ക്കാ​ട് മ​ഹ​ല്ല്​ പ്ര​വാ​സി കൂ​ട്ടാ​യ്മ ഇ​ഫ്താ​ർ സം​ഗ​മം

    ഞ​മ​നേ​ക്കാ​ട് മ​ഹ​ല്ല്​ പ്ര​വാ​സി കൂ​ട്ടാ​യ്മ ഇ​ഫ്താ​ർ സം​ഗ​മം
    ഞ​മ​നേ​ക്കാ​ട് മ​ഹ​ല്ല്​ പ്ര​വാ​സി കൂ​ട്ടാ​യ്മ ന​ട​ത്തി​യ ഇ​ഫ്താ​ർ സം​ഗ​മം

    ഞ​മ​നേ​ക്കാ​ട് മ​ഹ​ല്ല്​ പ്ര​വാ​സി കൂ​ട്ടാ​യ്മ ഇ​ഫ്താ​ർ സം​ഗ​മം

    ഷാ​ർ​ജ: യു.​എ.​ഇ​യി​ലെ ഞ​മ​നേ​ക്കാ​ട് മ​ഹ​ല്ല്​ പ്ര​വാ​സി കൂ​ട്ടാ​യ്മ​യു​ടെ പ്ര​ഥ​മ ഇ​ഫ്താ​ർ കു​ടും​ബ സം​ഗ​മം ന​ട​ത്തി. ഷാ​ർ​ജ​യി​ലെ മു​ബാ​റ​ക്​ സെ​ന്‍റ​റി​ൽ ന​ട​ന്ന പ​രി​പാ​ടി​യി​ൽ 200പ​രം ആ​ളു​ക​ൾ പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ത്ത പ​രി​പാ​ടി​യി​ൽ മൊ​ഹ്സി​ന് ഞ​മ​നേ​ക്കാ​ട് അ​ധ്യ​ക്ഷ​ത വ​ഹി​ച്ചു.

    ഉ​സ്താ​ദ് സു​ബൈ​ർ സ​അ​ദി അ​ൽ അ​ർ​ശ​ദി മ​ഹ​ലി​ന്‍റെ പ്ര​സ​ക്തി എ​ന്ന വി​ഷ​യ​ത്തി​ൽ സം​സാ​രി​ച്ചു. നാ​സ​ർ ത​ണ്ടേ​ക്കാ​ട്ടി​ൽ സ്വാ​ഗ​ത​വും പി.​എം അ​ഷ്‌​റ​ഫ്, ഉ​സ്താ​ദ് അ​ഷ്‌​റ​ഫ് അ​ൻ​വ​രി എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ ആ​ശം​സ​യും സു​നീ​ർ കാ​ള​ത്ത് പ​റ​മ്പി​ൽ ന​ന്ദി​യും പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു.

