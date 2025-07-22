Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    U.A.E
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    date_range 22 July 2025 9:38 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 22 July 2025 9:38 PM IST

    നാദാപുരം സ്വദേശി ദുബൈയിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

    Maniyoth Hassan
    ദുബൈ: കോഴിക്കാട്​ നാദാപുരം സ്വദേശി ദുബൈയിൽ ഹൃദയാഘാതം മൂലം നിര്യാതനായി. ഇയ്യങ്കോട്​ മാണിയോത്ത്​ അഹമ്മദ്​ (72) ആണ്​ മരിച്ചത്​.

    പിതാവ്​: അബ്​ദുല്ല. മാതാവ്​: ആയിഷ. മൃതദേഹം നാട്ടിലേക്ക്​ കൊണ്ടു പോകുന്നതിനായി ഹംപാസിന്‍റെ നേതൃത്വത്തിൽ നടപടികൾ പുരോഗമിക്കുകയാണ്​.

    TAGS:DubaiUAE Newsnadapuram nativeObituary
    News Summary - Nadapuram native passes away in Dubai
