നാദാപുരം സ്വദേശി ദുബൈയിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 22 July 2025 9:38 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 22 July 2025 9:38 PM IST
നാദാപുരം സ്വദേശി ദുബൈയിൽ നിര്യാതനായിtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - Nadapuram native passes away in Dubai
ദുബൈ: കോഴിക്കാട് നാദാപുരം സ്വദേശി ദുബൈയിൽ ഹൃദയാഘാതം മൂലം നിര്യാതനായി. ഇയ്യങ്കോട് മാണിയോത്ത് അഹമ്മദ് (72) ആണ് മരിച്ചത്.
പിതാവ്: അബ്ദുല്ല. മാതാവ്: ആയിഷ. മൃതദേഹം നാട്ടിലേക്ക് കൊണ്ടു പോകുന്നതിനായി ഹംപാസിന്റെ നേതൃത്വത്തിൽ നടപടികൾ പുരോഗമിക്കുകയാണ്.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story