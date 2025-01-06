നാദാപുരം സ്വദേശി അൽഐനിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 6 Jan 2025 6:42 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 6 Jan 2025 6:42 PM IST
നാദാപുരം സ്വദേശി അൽഐനിൽ നിര്യാതനായിtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - Nadapuram Native passes away in Al Ain
അൽഐൻ: കോഴിക്കോട് ജില്ലയിലെ നാദാപുരം തലായി-മുതുവടത്തൂരിലെ രാമത്ത് താഴെക്കുനിയിൽ നാസർ (55-പുതിയിടത്ത്) അൽഐനിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. പിതാവ്: പരേതനായ കുമ്മങ്കോട് സൂപ്പി. മതാവ്: പരേതയായ എ.കെ.പി ഹലീമ.
ഭാര്യ: ജമീല. മക്കൾ: റംഷീന, റിഷാന, ഫാത്തിമ റിഷ്ന. സഹോദരങ്ങൾ: മഹ്മൂദ് കുന്നുമ്മക്കര, മുഹമ്മദ് (ഏർവാടി), സലാം (ഒമാൻ). മരുമക്കൾ: സലീം, അർഷാദ്. മയ്യിത്ത് നാട്ടിലെത്തിച്ച് ഖബറടക്കുമെന്ന് ബന്ധുക്കൾ അറിയിച്ചു.
