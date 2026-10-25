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    ‘നാട്ടോർമ 2026’ സ്നേഹ സംഗമം

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    ദുബൈ: യു.എ.ഇ വലിയങ്ങാടി-ഹാജിയാർ പള്ളി പ്രവാസി കൂട്ടായ്മ ‘നാട്ടോർമ 2026’ എന്ന പേരിൽ സ്നേഹ സംഗമം സംഘടിപ്പിച്ചു. കറാമ വൈഡ് റൈഞ്ച് റസ്റ്റോറന്‍റിൽ ചേർന്ന സംഗമത്തിന്‍റെ ഉദ്ഘാടനം പി.ടി. ഗഫൂർ നിർവഹിച്ചു. പി.പി. അമാനുല്ല, മുസ്തഫ അന്നക്കാടൻ, മുസ്തഫ കമ്പർ, മസ്ബൂഹ് വലിയങ്ങാടി എന്നിവർ സംസാരിച്ചു. സംഗമത്തിന്‍റെ ഭാഗമായി സംഘടിപ്പിച്ച കലാവിരുന്നിന് ഫഹീം പരി, ഷറഫുദ്ദീൻ വലിയങ്ങാടി എന്നിവർ നേതൃത്വം നൽകി.

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    News Summary - 'Naattorma 2026' Friendship Meet
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