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    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightU.A.Echevron_rightമൂവാറ്റുപുഴ സ്വദേശി...
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    date_range 23 May 2026 5:44 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 23 May 2026 5:44 PM IST

    മൂവാറ്റുപുഴ സ്വദേശി അബൂദബിയിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

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    മൂവാറ്റുപുഴ സ്വദേശി അബൂദബിയിൽ നിര്യാതനായി
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    ബിജു വർഗീസ്

    അബൂദബി: എറണാകുളം മൂവാറ്റുപുഴ സ്വദേശി അബൂദബിയിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. നെല്ലിക്കാതടത്തിൽ (വടക്കേക്കര) നടൂക്കര സ്വദേശി ബിജു വർഗീസ് (49) ആണ് മരിച്ചത്. പരേതനായ വർക്കിയുടെയും മേരിയുടെയും മകനാണ്.ഭാര്യ: ജീന (അബൂദബി മെഡിക്ലിനിക്കിൽ ജീവനക്കാരി).

    മക്കൾ: ആൻ മരിയ, ഐറിൻ, ഇവാന. സഹോദരങ്ങൾ: ബിനു, ബിൻസൺ (വൈ ടവർ അബൂദബി). മൃതദേഹം നടപടികൾ പൂർത്തിയാക്കി നാട്ടിലേക്ക് കൊണ്ടുപോകും. സംസ്കാര ചടങ്ങുകൾ ഞായറാഴ്ച വൈകുന്നേരം നാല് മണിക്ക് ഭവനത്തിൽ ആരംഭിച്ച് നടൂക്കര സെന്‍റ് മാത്യൂസ് പള്ളിയിൽ നടക്കും.


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    TAGS:UAE NewsGulf ObituaryMuvattupuzha NativeAbu Dhabi malayali death
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