Madhyamam
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    15 Nov 2024 4:28 AM GMT
    Updated On
    15 Nov 2024 4:28 AM GMT

    മു​ത്ത​പ്പ​ൻ മ​ഹോ​ത്സ​വം 17ന്​

    അ​ജ്​​മാ​ൻ: ശ്രീ ​മു​ത്ത​പ്പ​ൻ സേ​വാ സ​മി​തി​യു​ടെ ശ്രീ ​മു​ത്ത​പ്പ​ൻ മ​ഹോ​ത്സ​വം ന​വം​ബ​ർ 17ന്​ ​അ​ജ്മാ​ൻ ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ ഹാ​ളി​ൽ ന​ട​ക്കും. രാ​വി​ലെ ഏ​ഴി​ന് ഗ​ണ​പ​തി ഹോ​മ​ത്തോ​ടു​കൂ​ടി​യാ​ണ് ച​ട​ങ്ങു​ക​ൾ ആ​രം​ഭി​ക്കു​ക.

    തു​ട​ർ​ന്ന്, മ​ല​യി​റ​ക്ക​ൽ മു​ത്ത​പ്പ​ൻ വെ​ള്ളാ​ട്ടം, മ​ല​ക​യ​റ്റ​ൽ എ​ന്ന ച​ട​ങ്ങു​ക​ൾ ന​ട​ക്കും. അ​ന്ന​ദാ​ന​വു​മു​ണ്ടാ​യി​രി​ക്കു​മെ​ന്ന് ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ൾ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

