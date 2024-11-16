Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Posted On
    date_range 16 Nov 2024 3:28 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 16 Nov 2024 3:28 AM GMT

    ഷാ​ര്‍ജ വ​ര്‍ഷി​പ് സെ​ന്‍റ​റി​ല്‍ സം​ഗീ​ത സ​ന്ധ്യ ഇന്ന്

    ​ഷാ​ര്‍ജ: ക്രൈ​സ്ത സം​ഗീ​ത ലോ​ക​ത്തെ ജ​ന​കീ​യ ഗാ​യ​ക​രാ​യ ജെ​യ്സ​ണ്‍ ക​ണ്ണൂ​ര്‍, ഷാ​ല​റ്റ്, അ​ജി പു​ത്തൂ​ര്‍ എ​ന്നി​വ​ര്‍ പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ക്കു​ന്ന സം​ഗീ​ത സ​ന്ധ്യ ശനിയാഴ്ച ​ഷാ​ര്‍ജ വ​ര്‍ഷി​പ്പ് സെ​ന്‍റ​ര്‍ മെ​യി​ന്‍ ഹാ​ളി​ല്‍ ന​ട​ക്കും.

    ച​ര്‍ച്ച് ഓ​ഫ് ഗോ​ഡ് യു.​എ.​ഇ ദേ​ശീ​യ അ​ധ്യ​ക്ഷ​ന്‍ ഡോ. ​കെ.​ഒ. മാ​ത്യു ഉ​ദ്ഘാ​ട​നം ചെ​യ്യും. പ​ശ്ചി​മ ബം​ഗാ​ള്‍ മി​ഷ​ന​റി കു​ടും​ബ​മാ​യ പാ​സ്റ്റ​ര്‍ ദി​ലീ​പ് ശ​ര്‍മ, അ​ലീ​ന ശ​ര്‍മ എ​ന്നി​വ​ര്‍ സം​സാ​രി​ക്കും. വി​വ​ര​ങ്ങ​ള്‍ക്ക്: 055 8702732.

    TAGS:UAE NewsMusic Night
