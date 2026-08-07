ഡി.എം.സി.സിയിൽ രജിസ്റ്റർ ചെയ്ത ഇന്ത്യൻ സ്ഥാപനങ്ങൾ നാലായിരത്തിലേറെ

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exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 7 Aug 2026 9:26 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 7 Aug 2026 9:26 AM IST
ഡി.എം.സി.സിയിൽ രജിസ്റ്റർ ചെയ്ത ഇന്ത്യൻ സ്ഥാപനങ്ങൾ നാലായിരത്തിലേറെtext_fields
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News Summary - More than 4,000 Indian companies registered with DMCC
ദുബൈ: ദുബൈയിലെ പ്രത്യേക സാമ്പത്തിക മേഖലയായ ‘ദുബൈ മൾട്ടി കമ്മോഡിറ്റി സിറ്റി’ ഫ്രീസോണിൽ രജിസ്റ്റർ ചെയ്ത ഇന്ത്യൻ സ്ഥാപനങ്ങളുടെ എണ്ണം നാലായിരം പിന്നിട്ടു. കഴിഞ്ഞ ഒരുവർഷത്തിനിടെ മാത്രം 330 ഇന്ത്യൻ കമ്പനികളാണ് ഡി.എം.സി.സിയിൽ രജിസ്റ്റർ ചെയ്തത്. ഇതോടെ മൊത്തം ഇന്ത്യൻ സ്ഥാപനങ്ങളുടെ എണ്ണം 4,080 ആയി. ഈ ഫ്രീസോണിലെ മൊത്തം സ്ഥാപനങ്ങളിൽ 15 ശതമാനവും ഇന്ത്യൻ ഉടമസ്ഥതയിലുള്ളവയാണ്. ‘മേഡ് ഫോർ ട്രേഡ് ലൈവ്’ എന്ന പേരിൽ മുംബൈയിലും, പുണെയിലും നടക്കുന്ന റോഡ് ഷോയ്ക്ക് മുന്നോടിയായാണ് ദുബൈ അധികൃതർ ഈ കണക്കുകൾ പുറത്തുവിട്ടത്.
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