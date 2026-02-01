Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightU.A.Echevron_rightമോ​ങ്ങം...
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    date_range 1 Feb 2026 9:36 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 1 Feb 2026 9:36 AM IST

    മോ​ങ്ങം എ​മി​റേ​റ്റ്സ്​ സ്​​നേ​ഹ സം​ഗ​മം

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    മോ​ങ്ങം എ​മി​റേ​റ്റ്സ്​ സ്​​നേ​ഹ സം​ഗ​മം
    cancel
    camera_alt

    മോ​ങ്ങം എ​മി​റേ​റ്റ്സ്​ സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ച സ്​​നേ​ഹ സം​ഗ​മ​ത്തി​ൽ ഒ​രു​മി​ച്ച്​ കൂ​ടി​യ​വ​ർ

    Listen to this Article

    റാ​സ​ൽ​ഖൈ​മ: യു.​എ.​ഇ​യി​ലെ മ​ല​പ്പു​റം മോ​ങ്ങ​ത്തു​കാ​രു​ടെ കൂ​ട്ടാ​യ്മ​യാ​യ മോ​ങ്ങം എ​മി​റേ​റ്റ്സി​ന്‍റെ ഒ​മ്പ​താം വാ​ർ​ഷി​ക​ത്തോ​ട​നു​ബ​ന്ധി​ച്ച് റാ​സ​ൽ​ഖൈ​മ​യി​ൽ സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ച സ്നേ​ഹ സം​ഗ​മം 2026 യു.​എ.​ഇ​യി​ലെ മോ​ങ്ങ​ത്തു​കാ​ർ​ക്ക് ന​വ്യാ​നു​ഭ​വ​മാ​യി. ക​ലാ കാ​യി​ക പാ​ച​ക പ​രി​പാ​ടി​ക​ളോ​ടു​കൂ​ടി സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ച പ​രി​പാ​ടി​യി​ൽ പ്രോ​ഗ്രാം ക​ൺ​വീ​ന​ർ ടി.​പി. അ​ബ്ദു​ൽ റ​ഷീ​ദ് അ​ധ്യ​ക്ഷ​ത വ​ഹി​ച്ചു. സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി സി.​കെ. ഇ​ർ​ഷാ​ദ് സ്വാ​ഗ​ത​വും ഫ​സ​ൽ അ​ബൂ​ദ​ബി ന​ന്ദി​യും പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:UAE Newsgulf news malayalamFriendship Association
    News Summary - Mongam Emirates Friendship Association
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X