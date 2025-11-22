Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    date_range 22 Nov 2025 8:10 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 22 Nov 2025 8:10 AM IST

    മി​റാ​ക്ൾ എ​ഫ്.​സി സീ​സ​ൺ 3 ; ടൂ​ർ​ണ​മെ​ന്‍റ്​ ഇ​ന്ന്​

    മി​റാ​ക്ൾ എ​ഫ്.​സി സീ​സ​ൺ 3 ; ടൂ​ർ​ണ​മെ​ന്‍റ്​ ഇ​ന്ന്​
    അ​ൽ​ഐ​ൻ: അ​ൽ​ഐ​നി​ലെ മു​ൻ​നി​ര ഫു​ട്ബാ​ൾ ടീം ​ആ​യ മി​റാ​ക്ൾ എ​ഫ്.​സി സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്ന മി​റാ​ക്ൾ എ​ഫ്.​സി സീ​സ​ൺ 3 ടൂ​ർ​ണ​മെ​ന്‍റ്​ ന​വം​ബ​ർ 22 ശ​നി​യാ​ഴ്ച രാ​ത്രി അ​ൽ മ​കാം ഷൂ​ട്ടി​ങ് ക്ല​ബി​ൽ ന​ട​ക്കും.

    രാ​ത്രി ഒ​മ്പ​ത്​ മ​ണി മു​ത​ൽ പു​ല​ർ​ച്ചെ വ​രെ നീ​ണ്ടു​നി​ൽ​ക്കു​ന്ന ടൂ​ർ​ണ​മെ​ന്‍റി​ൽ യു.​എ.​ഇ​യി​ലെ പ്ര​ഗ​ല്​​ഭ​രാ​യ 16 ടീ​മു​ക​ൾ പ​​ങ്കെ​ടു​ക്കും.

    TAGS:tournamentSeason 3gulf news malayalamMiracle FC
    News Summary - Miracle FC Season 3; Tournament Today
