Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightU.A.Echevron_rightഉ​മ്മു​ൽ​ഖു​വൈ​നി​ൽ...
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    date_range 29 Dec 2024 7:24 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 29 Dec 2024 7:24 AM IST

    ഉ​മ്മു​ൽ​ഖു​വൈ​നി​ൽ ചെ​റു ഭൂ​ച​ല​നം

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    ഉ​മ്മു​ൽ​ഖു​വൈ​നി​ൽ ചെ​റു ഭൂ​ച​ല​നം
    cancel

    ദു​ബൈ: ഉ​മ്മു​ൽ​ഖു​വൈ​നി​ലെ ഫ​ല​ജ്​ അ​ൽ മു​അ​ല്ല പ്ര​ദേ​ശ​ത്ത്​ ചെ​റു ഭൂ​ച​ല​നം രേ​ഖ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി​യ​താ​യി യു.​എ.​ഇ ദേ​ശീ​യ കാ​ലാ​വ​സ്ഥ നി​രീ​ക്ഷ​ണ കേ​ന്ദ്രം അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    റി​ക്ട​ർ സ്​​കെ​യി​ലി​ൽ 2.2 രേ​ഖ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി​യ ചെ​റു ച​ല​നം ശ​നി​യാ​ഴ്ച പ്രാ​ദേ​ശി​ക സ​മ​യം വൈ​കു. 5.51നാ​ണ്​ അ​നു​ഭ​വ​പ്പെ​ട്ട​ത്. അ​തേ​സ​മ​യം താ​മ​സ​ക്കാ​ർ​ക്ക്​ ഇ​തി​ന്‍റെ പ്ര​ക​മ്പ​നം അ​നു​ഭ​വ​പ്പെ​ട്ടി​ട്ടി​ല്ല.

    പൊ​തു​സു​ര​ക്ഷ ഉ​റ​പ്പാ​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​ന് അ​ത്ത​രം സം​ഭ​വ​ങ്ങ​ൾ സൂ​ക്ഷ്മ​മാ​യി നി​രീ​ക്ഷി​ക്കു​ന്ന​താ​യും അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ർ പ്ര​സ്താ​വ​ന​യി​ൽ പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:minor earthquakeUmmul Khuwain
    News Summary - Minor earthquake in Ummulkhuwain
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X