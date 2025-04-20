Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    date_range 20 April 2025 7:07 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 20 April 2025 7:07 AM IST

    ദുഃ​ഖ​വെ​ള്ളി ശു​ശ്രൂ​ഷ ന​ട​ന്നു

    ദുഃ​ഖ​വെ​ള്ളി ശു​ശ്രൂ​ഷ ന​ട​ന്നു
    അ​ൽ ഐ​ൻ സെ​ന്‍റ്​ ഡ​യ​നീ​ഷ്യ​സ് ഓ​ർ​ത്ത​ഡോ​ക്സ് ദേ​വാ​ല​യ​ത്തി​ൽ ന​ട​ന്ന ദുഃ​ഖ​വെ​ള്ളി​യു​ടെ ശു​ശ്രൂ​ഷ​ക​ൾ

    അ​ൽ ഐ​ൻ: യേ​ശു​ക്രി​സ്തു​വി​ന്‍റെ പീ​ഡാ​നു​ഭ​വ​ത്തെ​യും കു​രി​ശ് മ​ര​ണ​ത്തെ​യും അ​നു​സ്മ​രി​ച്ച് സെ​ന്‍റ്​ ഡ​യ​നീ​ഷ്യ​സ് ഓ​ർ​ത്ത​ഡോ​ക്സ് ദേ​വാ​ല​യ​ത്തി​ൽ ദുഃ​ഖ​വെ​ള്ളി​യു​ടെ ശു​ശ്രൂ​ഷ​ക​ൾ ന​ട​ന്നു. ഇ​ട​വ​ക വി​കാ​രി റ​വ. ഫാ. ​മാ​ത്യൂ വ​ർ​ഗീ​സ് മു​ഖ്യ​കാ​ർ​മി​ക​നും റ​വ. ഫാ. ​റെ​നി രാ​ജ​ൻ സ​ഹ​കാ​ർ​മി​ക​നു​മാ​യി​രു​ന്നു.

    TAGS:Good FridayGulf News
    News Summary - Ministry was conducted despite the sorrow
