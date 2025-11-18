Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    date_range 18 Nov 2025 8:27 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 18 Nov 2025 8:27 AM IST

    ബാ​സ്‌​ക​റ്റ്‌​ബാ​ൾ ടൂ​ർ​ണ​മെ​ന്‍റി​ൽ മി​ല്ലേ​നി​യം സ്‌​കൂ​ൾ ജേ​താ​ക്ക​ൾ

    ബാ​സ്‌​ക​റ്റ്‌​ബാ​ൾ ടൂ​ർ​ണ​മെ​ന്‍റി​ൽ മി​ല്ലേ​നി​യം സ്‌​കൂ​ൾ ജേ​താ​ക്ക​ൾ
    ദ ​എ​മി​റേ​റ്റ്സ് നാ​ഷ​ന​ൽ സ്കൂ​ൾ സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ച ഇ​ന്‍റ​ർ സ്കൂ​ൾ ബാ​സ്ക​റ്റ്ബാ​ൾ ടൂ​ർ​ണ​മെ​ന്‍റി​ൽ ജേ​താ​ക്ക​ളാ​യ ദു​ബൈ മി​ല്ലേ​നി​യം സ്കൂ​ൾ ടീ​മി​ന്​ ര​വി തോ​മ​സ് ട്രോ​ഫി സ​മ്മാ​നി​ക്കു​ന്നു

    ഷാ​ർ​ജ: ഷാ​ർ​ജ​യി​ലെ ദ ​എ​മി​റേ​റ്റ്സ് നാ​ഷ​ന​ൽ സ്കൂ​ൾ സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ച ആ​ദ്യ ഇ​ന്‍റ​ർ സ്കൂ​ൾ ബാ​സ്ക​റ്റ്ബാ​ൾ ടൂ​ർ​ണ​മെ​ന്‍റി​ൽ ദു​ബൈ മി​ല്ലേ​നി​യം സ്കൂ​ൾ ജേ​താ​ക്ക​ളാ​യി. ഫൈ​ന​ലി​ൽ ആ​തി​ഥേ​യ ടീ​മി​നെ​യാ​ണ്​ ദു​ബൈ മി​ല്ലേ​നി​യം സ്കൂ​ൾ പ​രാ​ജ​യ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി​യ​ത്. ദ ​എ​മി​റേ​റ്റ്സ് നാ​ഷ​ന​ൽ സ്കൂ​ൾ സി.​ഇ.​ഒ​യും സ്ഥാ​പ​ക പ്രി​ൻ​സി​പ്പ​ലു​മാ​യ ര​വി തോ​മ​സ് വി​ജ​യി​ക​ൾ​ക്ക് ചാ​മ്പ്യ​ൻ​ഷി​പ് ട്രോ​ഫി വി​ത​ര​ണം ചെ​യ്തു.

