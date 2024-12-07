Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Posted On
    date_range 7 Dec 2024 1:13 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 7 Dec 2024 1:13 AM GMT

    മൈ​ൽ​സ് സ്‌​പോ​ർ​ട്‌​സ് ടൂ​ർ​ണ​മെ​ന്‍റ്​: സ്കൈ​ബ്ലൂ ഫാ​ൽ​ക്ക​ൺ​സ് ചാ​മ്പ്യ​ന്മാ​ർ

    Miles Sports Tournament
    മൈ​ൽ​സ് സ്‌​പോ​ർ​ട്‌​സ് ടൂ​ർ​ണ​മെ​ന്‍റി​ൽ ചാ​മ്പ്യ​ന്മാ​രാ​യ സ്കൈ​ബ്ലൂ ഫാ​ൽ​ക്ക​ൺ​സ് ടീം

    ഷാ​ർ​ജ: ഡി.​സി.​എ​സ് യു ​സെ​ല​ക്ട്‌​സ് അ​രീ​ന​യി​ൽ ന​ട​ന്ന മൈ​ൽ​സ് സ്‌​പോ​ർ​ട്‌​സ് ടൂ​ർ​ണ​മെ​ന്‍റി​ന്‍റെ ആ​ദ്യ സീ​സ​ണി​ൽ സ്കൈ​ബ്ലൂ ഫാ​ൽ​ക്ക​ൺ​സ് ചാ​മ്പ്യ​ന്മാ​രാ​യി. ഫൈ​ന​ൽ മ​ത്സ​ര​ത്തി​ൽ ക്രേ​സി 11നെ​യാ​ണ് പ​രാ​ജ​യ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി​യ​ത്.

    ആ​ദ്യം ബാ​റ്റ് ചെ​യ്ത സ്കൈ​ബ്ലൂ ഫാ​ൽ​ക്ക​ൺ​സ് ഉ​യ​ർ​ത്തി​യ 189 റ​ൺ​സ് വി​ജ​യ​ല​ക്ഷ്യം പി​ന്തു​ട​ർ​ന്ന ക്രേ​സി 11ന് ​നി​ശ്ചി​ത ഓ​വ​റി​ൽ 113 റ​ൺ​സെ​ടു​ക്കാ​നേ ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞു​ള്ളൂ. അ​മീ​ർ ബ​ഷീ​ർ ആ​ണ്​ ടൂ​ർ​ണ​മെ​ന്‍റി​ലെ മാ​ൻ ഓ​ഫ് ദ ​മാ​ച്ചും എം.​വി.​പി​യും.

    TAGS:championsSports TournamentU.A.E News
