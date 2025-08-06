Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Gulfchevron_rightU.A.Echevron_rightയു.എ.ഇയിൽ നേരിയ ഭൂചലനം
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    date_range 6 Aug 2025 10:50 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 6 Aug 2025 10:50 AM IST

    യു.എ.ഇയിൽ നേരിയ ഭൂചലനം

    യു.എ.ഇയിൽ നേരിയ ഭൂചലനം
    ദുബൈ: യു.എ.ഇയിൽ നേരിയ ഭൂചലനം. ഷാർജയിലെ ഖൊർഫക്കാനിലാണ് ഭൂകമ്പ മാപിനിയിൽ 2 തീവ്രത രേഖപ്പെടുത്തിയ ഭൂചലനം അനുഭവപ്പെട്ടത്.

    രാത്രി 8.35 നുണ്ടായ ഭൂചലനം പരിസരവാസികൾക്ക് അനുഭവപ്പെട്ടതായി ദേശീയ ഭൗമപഠന കേന്ദ്രം അറിയിച്ചു.ഭൂമിക്കിടയിൽ അഞ്ച് കിലോമീറ്റർ ആഴത്തിലാണ് ഭൂചലനത്തിന്‍റെ പ്രഭവകേന്ദ്രം. മറ്റു നാശനഷ്ടങ്ങളൊന്നും റിപ്പോർട്ട് ചെയ്തിട്ടില്ല.

    TAGS:earthquakeUAE Newsgulf news malayalam
    News Summary - Mild earthquake in UAE
