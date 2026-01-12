Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    date_range 12 Jan 2026 7:14 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 12 Jan 2026 7:14 AM IST

    എം.​ജി. ശ്രീ​കു​മാ​റി​നെ സ്വീ​ക​രി​ച്ചു

    എം.​ജി. ശ്രീ​കു​മാ​റി​നെ സ്വീ​ക​രി​ച്ചു
    എം.​ജി. ശ്രീ​കു​മാ​റി​നെ​ ദു​ബൈ അ​ന്താ​രാ​ഷ്ട്ര വി​മാ​ന​ത്താ​വ​ള​ത്തി​ൽ സ്വീ​ക​രി​ക്കു​ന്നു

    ദു​ബൈ: സി​നി​മ പി​ന്ന​ണി ഗാ​യ​ക​ൻ എം.​ജി. ശ്രീ​കു​മാ​റി​നെ​ ദു​ബൈ അ​ന്താ​രാ​ഷ്ട്ര വി​മാ​ന​ത്താ​വ​ള​ത്തി​ൽ സ്വീ​ക​രി​ച്ചു.

    എ​മി​റേ​റ്റ്സ് മ​ല​യാ​ളി അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ ഷാ​ർ​ജ ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​നി​ൽ സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്ന ഇ​മോ​ത്സ​വം 2026 പ​രി​പാ​ടി​യി​ൽ സം​ബ​ന്ധി​ക്കാ​നാ​ണ് അ​ദ്ദേ​ഹം എ​ത്തി​യ​ത്.

    ഇ​മ പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്‍റ്​ പി. ​ഷാ​ജി ലാ​ൽ, ജ​ന​റ​ൽ സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി സ​ജി​ത്ത് അ​രീ​ക്ക​ര, ട്ര​ഷ​റ​ർ ബി​നോ​യ് പി​ള്ളൈ, ബെ​ന്ന​റ്റ് രാ​ധാ​കൃ​ഷ്ണ​ൻ, അ​നി​ൽ അ​ടു​ക്കം, സു​മി​ത് കെ​ട്ടി​ട​ത്തി​ൽ, ബി​നോ​യ് പി​ള്ള എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ ചേ​ർ​ന്നാ​ണ്​ സ്വീ​ക​രി​ച്ച​ത്.

