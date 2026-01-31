Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightU.A.Echevron_rightനാ​ളെ മെ​ട്രോ...
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    date_range 31 Jan 2026 3:01 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 31 Jan 2026 3:01 PM IST

    നാ​ളെ മെ​ട്രോ സ​ർ​വി​സ് രാ​വി​ലെ അ​ഞ്ചി​ന്​ തു​ട​ങ്ങും

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    ദു​ബൈ മാ​ര​ത്ത​ണി​ന്‍റെ ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​യാ​ണ്​ പു​തി​യ സ​മ​യ​ക്ര​മീ​ക​ര​ണം
    നാ​ളെ മെ​ട്രോ സ​ർ​വി​സ് രാ​വി​ലെ അ​ഞ്ചി​ന്​ തു​ട​ങ്ങും
    cancel
    Listen to this Article

    ദു​ബൈ: ദു​ബൈ മാ​ര​ത്ത​ൺ 2026ന്‍റെ ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​യി ഫെ​ബ്രു​വ​രി ഫെബ്രുവരി ഒന്നിന്​ ദുബൈ മെട്രോയുടെ സർവിസ്​ സമയത്തിൽ പുതിയ ക്രമീകരണം പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ച്​ ദു​ബൈ റോ​ഡ്​ ഗ​താ​ഗ​ത അ​തോ​റി​റ്റി (ആ​ർ.​ടി.​എ). ഞാ​യ​റാ​ഴ്ച രാ​വി​ലെ അ​ഞ്ച്​ മ​ണി​ക്ക്​ മെ​ട്രോ സ​ർ​വി​സ്​ ആ​രം​ഭി​ക്കും. രാ​ത്രി 12 വ​രെ സ​ർ​വി​സു​ണ്ടാ​കും. സാ​ധാ​ര​ണ ഞാ​യ​റാ​ഴ്ച​ക​ളി​ൽ രാ​വി​ലെ എ​ട്ട്​ മ​ണി​ക്ക്​ തു​ട​ങ്ങു​ന്ന സ​ർ​വി​സ്​ അ​ർ​ധ​രാ​ത്രി വ​രെ തു​ട​രാ​റാ​ണ്​ പ​തി​വ്. ഫെ​ബ്രു​വ​രി ഒ​ന്നി​ന്​ തു​ട​ങ്ങു​ന്ന ദു​ബൈ മാ​ര​ത്ത​ണി​ൽ പ​​ങ്കെ​ടു​ക്കു​ന്ന​വ​രു​ടെ സൗ​ക​ര്യം പ​രി​ഗ​ണി​ച്ചാ​ണ്​ പു​തി​യ സ​മ​യ​ക്ര​മം.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:UAE NewsGulf NewsMetro Service
    News Summary - Metro service will start at 5 am tomorrow
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X