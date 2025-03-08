Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    U.A.E
    8 March 2025 9:47 AM IST
    8 March 2025 9:47 AM IST

    മെ​സ്പ ഇ​ഫ്താ​ർ മീ​റ്റ് ഇ​ന്ന്​

    മെ​സ്പ ഇ​ഫ്താ​ർ മീ​റ്റ് ഇ​ന്ന്​
    ദു​ബൈ: പൊ​ന്നാ​നി എം.​ഇ.​എ​സ് കോ​ള​ജ് പൂ​ർ​വ വി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ഥി കൂ​ട്ടാ​യ്മ​യാ​യ മെ​സ്പ മാ​ർ​ച്ച്​ എ​ട്ടി​ന്​ ഇ​ഫ്താ​ർ മീ​റ്റ് സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്നു. ദു​ബൈ ഖി​സൈ​സി​ലെ കാ​ലി​ക്ക​റ്റ് സ്റ്റാ​ർ റ​സ്റ്റാ​റ​ന്‍റി​ലാ​ണ് ഇ​ഫ്താ​ർ സം​ഗ​മം. പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ക്കാ​ൻ താ​ൽ​പ​ര്യ​മു​ള്ള​വ​ർ 050 3507525, 050 4500351 എ​ന്നീ ന​മ്പ​റു​ക​ളി​ൽ അ​റി​യി​ക്ക​ണ​മെ​ന്ന്​ ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ൾ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:UAE Newsiftar meet upM.E.S. AlumniMESPA
