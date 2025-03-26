Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightU.A.Echevron_rightഎം.​ഇ.​എ​സ്...
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    date_range 26 March 2025 7:53 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 26 March 2025 7:53 AM IST

    എം.​ഇ.​എ​സ് പൊ​ന്നാ​നി കോ​ള​ജ് അ​ലു​മ്നി ഇ​ഫ്താ​ര്‍

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    എം.​ഇ.​എ​സ് പൊ​ന്നാ​നി കോ​ള​ജ് അ​ലു​മ്നി ഇ​ഫ്താ​ര്‍
    cancel
    camera_alt

    എം.​ഇ.​എ​സ് പൊ​ന്നാ​നി കോ​ള​ജ് അ​ലു​മ്നി​യു​ടെ ഇ​ഫ്താ​ര്‍

    മീ​റ്റി​നെ​ത്തി​യ​വ​ര്‍

    അ​ജ്മാ​ന്‍: എം.​ഇ.​എ​സ് പൊ​ന്നാ​നി കോ​ള​ജ് ’84-86 പ്രീ​ഡി​ഗ്രി ബാ​ച്ച് യു.​എ.​ഇ അ​ലു​മ്നി​യു​ടെ ഇ​ഫ്താ​ര്‍ സം​ഗ​മം അ​ജ്മാ​നി​ല്‍ ന​ട​ന്നു. അ​മ്മാ​സ് റ​സ്റ്റാ​റ​ന്‍റി​ല്‍ ന​ട​ന്ന സം​ഗ​മ​ത്തി​ന് ബ​ഷീ​ര്‍ കു​മ്പി​ടി നേ​തൃ​ത്വം ന​ല്‍കി.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:alumni meetIftar MeetingRamadan 2025
    News Summary - MES Ponnani College Alumni Iftar
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X