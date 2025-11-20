Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    date_range 20 Nov 2025 7:16 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 20 Nov 2025 7:16 AM IST

    ‘മെ​ഹ്ഫി​ൽ മേ​രെ സ​നം’; നാ​ലാം സീ​സ​ൺ 22ന്​

    ‘മെ​ഹ്ഫി​ൽ മേ​രെ സ​നം’; നാ​ലാം സീ​സ​ൺ 22ന്​
    ​ഷാ​ർ​ജ: ദു​ബൈ​യി​ലെ പ്ര​മു​ഖ മ​ല​യാ​ളി കൂ​ട്ടാ​യ്‌​മ മെ​ഹ്ഫി​ൽ ഇ​ന്‍റ​ർ​നാ​ഷ​ന​ൽ ‘മെ​ഹ്ഫി​ൽ മേ​രെ സ​നം സീ​സ​ൺ 4 പ്രോ​ഗ്രാം ന​വം​ബ​ർ 22 ശ​നി​യാ​ഴ്ച വൈ​കീ​ട്ട് ആ​റ്​ മ​ണി​ക്ക് ഷാ​ർ​ജ ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ ഹാ​ളി​ൽ ന​ട​ക്കും.

    ദു​ബൈ​യി​ലെ വി​വി​ധ മേ​ഖ​ല​ക​ളി​ൽ ക​ഴി​വു തെ​ളി​യി​ച്ച മൂ​ന്ന് പേ​രെ ച​ട​ങ്ങി​ൽ ആ​ദ​രി​ക്കും.

    ഷോ​ർ​ട്ട് ഫി​ലിം അ​വാ​ർ​ഡ് വി​ത​ര​ണം, ക​രോ​ക്കെ ഗാ​ന​മേ​ള, ഫാ​ൻ​സി ഡ്ര​സ്, മി​മി​ക്രി എ​ന്നി​വ​യും ഉ​ണ്ടാ​യി​രി​ക്കു​മെ​ന്ന്​ സം​ഘാ​ട​ക​ർ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. കൂ​ടു​ത​ൽ വി​വ​ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്ക് 0504021997, 7594066948.

