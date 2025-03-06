Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightU.A.Echevron_rightമെ​ഗാ ഇ​ഫ്താ​ർ സം​ഗ​മം
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    date_range 6 March 2025 7:20 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 6 March 2025 7:20 AM IST

    മെ​ഗാ ഇ​ഫ്താ​ർ സം​ഗ​മം

    ദു​ബൈ: തൃ​ശൂ​ർ ജി​ല്ല​യി​ലെ വ​ട​ക്കേ​കാ​ട് ഗ്രാ​മ​പ​ഞ്ചാ​യ​ത്തി​ലു​ള്ള ഞ​മ​നേ​ക്കാ​ട് മ​ഹ​ല്ലി​ലെ യു.​എ.​ഇ പ്ര​വാ​സി​ക​ൾ മാ​ർ​ച്ച്​ ഒ​മ്പ​തി​ന്​ കു​ടും​ബ​സം​ഗ​മ​വും മെ​ഗാ ഇ​ഫ്താ​ർ പ​രി​പാ​ടി​യും സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്നു.

    ഷാ​ർ​ജ എ​മ്പ​യ​ർ പാ​ല​സ് റ​സ്റ്റാ​റ​ന്‍റി​ൽ ന​ട​ക്കു​ന്ന സം​ഗ​മ​ത്തി​ൽ മ​ഹ​ല്ല് ഖ​ത്തീ​ബ് സു​ബൈ​ർ സ​അ​ദി അ​ൽ അ​ർ​ശ​ദി എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ മു​ഖ്യാ​തി​ഥി​യാ​യി പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ക്കു​​മെ​ന്ന്​ ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ൾ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. കൂ​ടു​ത​ൽ വി​വ​ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്ക് ‪+971 56 166 8049‬, +971 50 889 4765.

    TAGS:UAE Newsiftar
    News Summary - Mega Iftar gathering
