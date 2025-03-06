Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 6 March 2025 7:20 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 6 March 2025 7:20 AM IST
മെഗാ ഇഫ്താർ സംഗമംtext_fields
News Summary - Mega Iftar gathering
ദുബൈ: തൃശൂർ ജില്ലയിലെ വടക്കേകാട് ഗ്രാമപഞ്ചായത്തിലുള്ള ഞമനേക്കാട് മഹല്ലിലെ യു.എ.ഇ പ്രവാസികൾ മാർച്ച് ഒമ്പതിന് കുടുംബസംഗമവും മെഗാ ഇഫ്താർ പരിപാടിയും സംഘടിപ്പിക്കുന്നു.
ഷാർജ എമ്പയർ പാലസ് റസ്റ്റാറന്റിൽ നടക്കുന്ന സംഗമത്തിൽ മഹല്ല് ഖത്തീബ് സുബൈർ സഅദി അൽ അർശദി എന്നിവർ മുഖ്യാതിഥിയായി പങ്കെടുക്കുമെന്ന് ഭാരവാഹികൾ അറിയിച്ചു. കൂടുതൽ വിവരങ്ങൾക്ക് +971 56 166 8049, +971 50 889 4765.
