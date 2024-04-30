Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    date_range 30 April 2024 3:01 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 30 April 2024 3:01 AM GMT

    മാ​ത്തൂ​ര്‍ പ്ര​വാ​സി കൂ​ട്ടാ​യ്മ സം​ഗ​മം

    മാ​ത്തൂ​ര്‍ പ്ര​വാ​സി കൂ​ട്ടാ​യ്മ സം​ഗ​മം
    പു​തു​താ​യി തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​ക്ക​പ്പെ​ട്ട മാ​ത്തൂ​ര്‍ പ്ര​വാ​സി കൂ​ട്ടാ​യ്മ ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ള്‍

    ദു​ബൈ: യു.​എ.​ഇ​യി​ലു​ള്ള പ​ത്ത​നം​തി​ട്ട മാ​ത്തൂ​ര്‍ സെ​ന്‍റ് ജോ​ര്‍ജ് ഓ​ര്‍ത്ത​ഡോ​ക്സ് ഇ​ട​വ​ക അം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ കൂ​ട്ടാ​യ്മ​യാ​യ മാ​ത്തൂ​ര്‍ പ്ര​വാ​സി കൂ​ട്ടാ​യ്മ​യു​ടെ സം​ഗ​മ​വും സ്നേ​ഹ വി​രു​ന്നും ഉ​മ്മു​ല്‍ഖു​വൈ​ന്‍ ഹാ​ര്‍മോ​ണൈ​സ​ര്‍ സൊ​ല്യൂ​ഷ​ന്‍സ് ഇ​ന്‍ഡ​സ്ട്രീ​സി​ല്‍ ന​ട​ന്നു.

    ച​ട​ങ്ങി​ല്‍ ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ളാ​യി സ​ജി വ​ര്‍ഗീ​സ് (പ്ര​സി.), ജി​ബി ജോ​ണ്‍ (സെ​ക്ര.), ജി​നു വ​ര്‍ഗീ​സ് (ട്ര​സ്റ്റി), റെ​നി കെ.​ജോ​ര്‍ജ്, ഷി​ജു സാ​മു​വേ​ല്‍, ബി​നോ​യ് തോ​മ​സ്, സി​ജി തോ​മ​സ്, ബി​ജു ഐ​സ​ക്, പി.​പി. ജോ​സ്, ജോ​ണ്‍ വ​ര്‍ഗീ​സ് എ​ന്നി​വ​രെ തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​ത്തു.

