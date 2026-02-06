Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    6 Feb 2026 10:25 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 6 Feb 2026 10:25 AM IST

    മാ​ത്തോ​ട്ടം പ്ര​വാ​സി കൂ​ട്ടാ​യ്മ വാ​ര്‍ഷി​കാ​ഘോ​ഷം

    മാ​ത്തോ​ട്ടം പ്ര​വാ​സി കൂ​ട്ടാ​യ്മ വാ​ര്‍ഷി​കാ​ഘോ​ഷം
    ഹ​നീ​ഫ മാ​ളി​യേ​ക്ക​ല്‍, ഐ.​പി. സി​ദ്ദീ​ഖ്, ഷാ​ജ​ഹാ​ന്‍

    Listen to this Article

    ദു​ബൈ: യു.​എ.​ഇ മാ​ത്തോ​ട്ടം പ്ര​വാ​സി കൂ​ട്ടാ​യ്മ​യു​ടെ പ​ത്താ​മ​ത് വാ​ര്‍ഷി​കാ​ഘോ​ഷം ദു​ബൈ​യി​ല്‍ ന​ട​ന്നു. വി​മ​ന്‍സ് ക്ല​ബി​ല്‍ ന​ട​ന്ന പ​രി​പാ​ടി​ക​ള്‍ ഡോ. ​യൂ​സ​ഫ് ഉ​ദ്ഘാ​ട​നം ചെ​യ്തു.

    വി​വി​ധ ക​ലാ​പ​രി​പാ​ടി​ക​ള്‍ ന​ട​ന്നു. ച​ട​ങ്ങി​ല്‍ പു​തി​യ ക​മ്മി​റ്റി​യെ തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​ത്തു. ച​ട​ങ്ങി​ല്‍ ഹ​നീ​ഫ മാ​ളി​യേ​ക്ക​ല്‍ (പ്ര​സി), ഐ.​പി. സി​ദ്ദീ​ഖ് (സെ​ക്ര), ഷാ​ജ​ഹാ​ന്‍ (ട്ര​ഷ) എ​ന്നി​വ​ര്‍ മു​ഖ്യ ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ളാ​യി പു​തി​യ ക​മ്മി​റ്റി​യെ തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​ത്തു.

