Madhyamam
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    date_range 11 Oct 2024 3:57 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 11 Oct 2024 3:57 AM GMT

    മാ​ര്‍ത്തോ​മ സു​വി​ശേ​ഷ സേ​വി​ക സം​ഘം ഉ​ദ്ഘാ​ട​നം നാ​ളെ

    അ​ബൂ​ദ​ബി: യു.​എ.​ഇ സെ​ന്‍റ​ര്‍ മാ​ര്‍ത്തോ​മ സു​വി​ശേ​ഷ സേ​വി​ക സം​ഘ​ത്തി​ന്‍റെ പ്ര​വ​ര്‍ത്ത​നോ​ദ്ഘാ​ട​നം ശ​നി​യാ​ഴ്ച അ​ബൂ​ദ​ബി മാ​ര്‍ത്തോ​മ പ​ള്ളി​യി​ല്‍ ന​ട​ക്കു​മെ​ന്ന് ബ​ന്ധ​പ്പെ​ട്ട​വ​ര്‍ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. രാ​വി​ലെ 10.30ന് ​മ​ല​ങ്ക​ര മാ​ര്‍ത്തോ​മ സു​റി​യാ​നി സ​ഭ സ​ഫ്ര​ഗ​ന്‍ മെ​ത്രാ​പ്പോ​ലീ​ത്ത ഡോ. ​ജോ​സ​ഫ് മാ​ര്‍ ബ​ര്‍ന്ന​ബാ​സ് ഉ​ദ്ഘാ​ട​നം നി​ര്‍വ​ഹി​ക്കും. സെ​ന്‍റ​ര്‍ പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്‍റ് റ​വ. ജി​ജോ സി. ​ഡാ​നി​യേ​ല്‍ അ​ധ്യ​ക്ഷ​ത വ​ഹി​ക്കും.

    TAGS:UAE News
    News Summary - Marthoma Suvishesha Sevika Sangam to be inaugurated on saturday
