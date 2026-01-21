Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Posted On
    date_range 21 Jan 2026 9:37 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 21 Jan 2026 9:37 AM IST

    മ​റ​വ​ഞ്ചേ​രി മ​ഹ​ല്ല് യു.​എ.​ഇ സം​ഗ​മം
    ദു​ബൈ​യി​ല്‍ ന​ട​ന്ന യു.​എ.​ഇ മ​റ​വ​ഞ്ചേ​രി മ​ഹ​ല്ല് ക​മ്മി​റ്റി സം​ഗ​മം

    Listen to this Article

    ദു​ബൈ: യു.​എ.​ഇ മ​റ​വ​ഞ്ചേ​രി മ​ഹ​ല്ല് ക​മ്മി​റ്റി​യു​ടെ 43ാമ​ത് ജ​ന​റ​ല്‍ ബോ​ഡി യോ​ഗം ദു​ബൈ സ്റ്റാ​ര്‍ ഇ​ന്‍റ​ര്‍നാ​ഷ​ന​ല്‍ സ്കൂ​ളി​ല്‍ ചേ​ർ​ന്നു. 48 വ​ര്‍ഷ​ത്തെ പ്ര​വാ​സ ജീ​വി​തം മ​തി​യാ​ക്കി നാ​ട്ടി​ലേ​ക്ക് മ​ട​ങ്ങു​ന്ന കെ.​പി. ഉ​മ​റി​ന് ച​ട​ങ്ങി​ല്‍ പ്ര​ശ​സ്തി ഫ​ല​കം ന​ല്‍കി ആ​ദ​രി​ച്ചു.

    പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്‍റ് റാ​ഫി പി. ​അ​ധ്യ​ക്ഷ​ത വ​ഹി​ച്ചു. സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി എ.​കെ. ഷെ​രീ​ഫ് സ്വാ​ഗ​ത​വും ഇ.​പി. മു​സ്ത​ഫ ന​ന്ദി​യും പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു. ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ള്‍: അ​ബ്ദു​സ്സ​ലാം .എ (​ചെ​യ​ര്‍.), റാ​ഫി പി. (​പ്ര​സി.), ഷെ​രീ​ഫ് എ.​കെ. (സെ​ക്ര.), ഷെ​രീ​ഫ് വി.​പി (ട്ര​ഷ.).

