Madhyamam
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    27 Nov 2024 1:26 AM GMT
    Updated On
    27 Nov 2024 1:26 AM GMT

    മാ​ങ്ങോ​ട്ട് എ.​യു.​പി സ്കൂ​ൾ പൂ​ർ​വ വി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ഥി സം​ഗ​മം

    Mangot AUP school
    മാ​ങ്ങോ​ട്ട് എ.​യു.​പി സ്കൂ​ൾ പൂ​ർ​വ വി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ഥി​ക​ൾ റാ​ശി​ദി​യ

    പാ​ർ​ക്കി​ൽ ഒ​രു​മി​ച്ച്​ കൂ​ടി​യ​പ്പോ​ൾ

    ദു​ബൈ: തൃ​ശൂ​ർ ജി​ല്ല​യി​ലെ ഒ​രു​മ​ന​യൂ​ർ മാ​ങ്ങോ​ട്ട് എ.​യു.​പി സ്കൂ​ൾ പൂ​ർ​വ വി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ഥി സം​ഗ​മം സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു. ദു​ബൈ റാ​ശി​ദി​യ പാ​ർ​ക്കി​ൽ സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ച സം​ഗ​മ​ത്തി​ൽ നൂ​റോ​ളം പൂ​ർ​വ വി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ഥി​ക​ൾ പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ത്തു. ച​ട​ങ്ങി​ൽ മു​തി​ർ​ന്ന അം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ളെ ആ​ദ​രി​ച്ചു.

    കു​ട്ടി​ക​ൾ​ക്കും മു​തി​ർ​ന്ന​വ​ർ​ക്കു​മു​ള്ള നി​ര​വ​ധി മ​ത്സ​ര​ങ്ങ​ളും ക​ലാ​പ​രി​പാ​ടി​ക​ളും സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു. വ​ഹാ​ജു​ദ്ദീ​ൻ അ​ധ്യ​ക്ഷ​നാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. പി.​കെ. ഷ​ഹീ​ർ സ്വാ​ഗ​ത​വും എ.​സി. റ​ഫീ​ഖ് ന​ന്ദി​യും പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു.

