9 July 2024 1:40 AM GMT
9 July 2024 1:40 AM GMT
മലമുകളിൽ ഹൃദയാഘാതം സംഭവിച്ചയാളെ രക്ഷിച്ചുtext_fields
News Summary - Man saved from cardiac arrest in mountains
ഷാർജ: ഖോർഫക്കാനിലെ മലനിരയിൽവെച്ച് ഹൃദയാഘാതം സംഭവിച്ചയാളെ ഹെലികോപ്റ്റർ മാർഗം രക്ഷപ്പെടുത്തി. നാഷനൽ സെർച് ആൻഡ് റെസ്ക്യു സെന്റർ, കിഴക്കൻ മേഖലയിലെ ഷാർജ സിവിൽ ഡിഫൻസ് അതോറിറ്റിയുമായും ആഭ്യന്തര മന്ത്രാലയത്തിന്റെ വ്യോമ വിഭാഗവുമായും സഹകരിച്ചാണ് രക്ഷാപ്രവർത്തനം നടത്തിയത്.
ഖോർഫക്കാൻ നഗരത്തിന്റെ ഭാഗമായ ജബൽ അൽ റബി പർവത മേഖലയിലാണ് സംഭവം നടന്നത്. നാഷനൽ സെർച് ആൻഡ് റസ്ക്യു സെന്റർ രക്ഷാപ്രവർത്തനത്തിന്റെ വിഡിയോ സമൂഹമാധ്യമങ്ങളിൽ പങ്കുവെച്ചിട്ടുണ്ട്.
