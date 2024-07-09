Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    date_range 9 July 2024 1:40 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 9 July 2024 1:40 AM GMT

    മ​ല​മു​ക​ളി​ൽ ഹൃ​ദ​യാ​ഘാ​​തം സം​ഭ​വി​ച്ച​യാ​ളെ ര​ക്ഷി​ച്ചു

    ഹൃ​ദ​യാ​ഘാ​തം സം​ഭ​വി​ച്ച​യാ​ളെ ഹെ​ലി​കോ​പ്റ്റ​ർ മാ​ർ​ഗം

    ര​ക്ഷ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തു​ന്നു

    ഷാ​ർ​ജ: ഖോ​ർ​ഫ​ക്കാ​നി​ലെ മ​ല​നി​ര​യി​ൽ​വെ​ച്ച്​ ഹൃ​ദ​യാ​ഘാ​തം സം​ഭ​വി​ച്ച​യാ​ളെ ഹെ​ലി​കോ​പ്​​റ്റ​ർ മാ​ർ​ഗം ര​ക്ഷ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി. നാ​ഷ​ന​ൽ സെ​ർ​ച്​ ആ​ൻ​ഡ്​ റെ​സ്ക്യു സെ​ന്‍റ​ർ, കി​ഴ​ക്ക​ൻ മേ​ഖ​ല​യി​ലെ ഷാ​ർ​ജ സി​വി​ൽ ഡി​ഫ​ൻ​സ്​ അ​തോ​റി​റ്റി​യു​മാ​യും ആ​ഭ്യ​ന്ത​ര മ​ന്ത്രാ​ല​യ​ത്തി​ന്‍റെ വ്യോ​മ വി​ഭാ​ഗ​വു​മാ​യും സ​ഹ​ക​രി​ച്ചാ​ണ്​ ര​ക്ഷാ​പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​നം ന​ട​ത്തി​യ​ത്.

    ഖോ​ർ​ഫ​ക്കാ​ൻ ന​ഗ​ര​ത്തി​ന്‍റെ ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​യ ജ​ബ​ൽ അ​ൽ റ​ബി പ​ർ​വ​ത മേ​ഖ​ല​യി​ലാ​ണ്​ സം​ഭ​വം ന​ട​ന്ന​ത്. നാ​ഷ​ന​ൽ സെ​ർ​ച്​ ആ​ൻ​ഡ്​ റ​സ്ക്യു സെ​ന്‍റ​ർ ര​ക്ഷാ​പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ന​ത്തി​ന്‍റെ വി​ഡി​യോ സ​മൂ​ഹ​മാ​ധ്യ​മ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ പ​ങ്കു​വെ​ച്ചി​ട്ടു​ണ്ട്.

    TAGS:UAE News
    News Summary - Man saved from cardiac arrest in mountains
