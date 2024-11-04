Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    U.A.E
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    date_range 4 Nov 2024 4:00 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 4 Nov 2024 4:00 AM GMT

    മ​ല്ലു​നോ​വ ഓ​ണാ​ഘോ​ഷം

    onam 2024
    മല്ലു​നോ​വ ഓ​ണാ​ഘോ​ഷം സി​നി​മാ​താ​രം ശ്വേ​ത മേ​നോ​ൻ

    ഉ​ദ്​​ഘാ​ട​നം​ചെ​യ്യു​ന്നു

    ദു​ബൈ: വി​ല്ല​നോ​വ ക​മ്യൂ​ണി​റ്റി​യി​ലെ മ​ല​യാ​ളി കൂ​ട്ടാ​യ്മ​യാ​യ മ​ല്ലു​നോ​വ ഓ​ണാ​ഘോ​ഷം സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു. ഓ​ണ​വി​ല്ല് സീ​സ​ൺ 2 എ​ന്ന പേ​രി​ൽ ന​ട​ന്ന ആ​ഘോ​ഷം സി​നി​മാ​താ​രം ശ്വേ​ത മേ​നോ​ൻ ഉ​ദ്​​ഘാ​ട​നം​ചെ​യ്തു. ആ​ഘോ​ഷ​ത്തി​ന്‍റെ ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​യി കു​ട്ടി​ക​ളും മു​തി​ർ​ന്ന​വ​രും പ​​ങ്കെ​ടു​ത്ത വി​വി​ധ ക​ലാ​പ​രി​പാ​ടി​ക​ളും ന​ട​ന്നു. ചെ​ണ്ട​മേ​ള​വും പൂ​ക്ക​ള​വും സ​ദ്യ​യും ആ​ഘോ​ഷ​ത്തി​ന്‍റെ ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​യി ഒ​രു​ക്കി​യി​രു​ന്നു.

    TAGS:UAE NewsOnam 2024
    News Summary - Mallunova Onam celebration
