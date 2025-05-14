Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 14 May 2025 10:23 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 14 May 2025 10:23 AM IST
മല്ലാടി ബ്രദേഴ്സ് സംഗീതസന്ധ്യ 18ന്text_fields
News Summary - Malladi Brothers concert on the 18th
ദുബൈ: പ്രശസ്ത കർണാടക സംഗീതജ്ഞന്മാരായ മല്ലാടി ശ്രീരാം പ്രസാദ്, മല്ലാടി രവികുമാർ സഹോദരന്മാരുടെ സംഗീതക്കച്ചേരി മെയ് 18ന് മ്യൂസിക്കോ ദുബൈയുടെ ആഭിമുഖ്യത്തിൽ ദുബൈയിലെ സഅബീൽ ലേഡീസ് ക്ലബിൽ നടക്കും.
വൈകിട്ട് 6.30 മുതല് ആരംഭിക്കുന്ന കച്ചേരിയില് വൈലിനിൽ കാർത്തിക് മേനോൻ, മൃദംഗത്തിൽ എൻ. ജെ. നന്ദഗോപാൽ, മുഖര്ഷംഗിൽ എൻ. അമൃത് കുമാർ എന്നിവർ അണിനിരക്കും. കൂടുതൽ വിവരങ്ങൾക്ക്: 050 757 2108.
