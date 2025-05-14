Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    U.A.E
    14 May 2025 10:23 AM IST
    14 May 2025 10:23 AM IST

    മ​ല്ലാ​ടി ബ്ര​ദേ​ഴ്സ് സം​ഗീ​ത​സ​ന്ധ്യ 18ന്

    ​ദു​ബൈ: പ്ര​ശ​സ്ത ക​ർ​ണാ​ട​ക സം​ഗീ​ത​ജ്ഞ​ന്മാ​രാ​യ മ​ല്ലാ​ടി ശ്രീ​രാം പ്ര​സാ​ദ്, മ​ല്ലാ​ടി ര​വി​കു​മാ​ർ സ​ഹോ​ദ​ര​ന്മാ​രു​ടെ സം​ഗീ​ത​ക്ക​ച്ചേ​രി മെ​യ് 18ന്​ ​മ്യൂ​സി​ക്കോ ദു​ബൈ​യു​ടെ ആ​ഭി​മു​ഖ്യ​ത്തി​ൽ ദു​ബൈ​യി​ലെ സ​അ​ബീ​ൽ ലേ​ഡീ​സ് ക്ല​ബി​ൽ ന​ട​ക്കും.

    വൈ​കി​ട്ട് 6.30 മു​ത​ല്‍ ആ​രം​ഭി​ക്കു​ന്ന ക​ച്ചേ​രി​യി​ല്‍ വൈ​ലി​നി​ൽ കാ​ർ​ത്തി​ക് മേ​നോ​ൻ, മൃ​ദം​ഗ​ത്തി​ൽ എ​ൻ. ജെ. ​ന​ന്ദ​ഗോ​പാ​ൽ, മു​ഖ​ര്‍ഷം​ഗി​ൽ എ​ൻ. അ​മൃ​ത് കു​മാ​ർ എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ അ​ണി​നി​ര​ക്കും. കൂ​ടു​ത​ൽ വി​വ​ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്ക്: 050 757 2108.

