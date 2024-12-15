Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    15 Dec 2024 12:42 AM GMT
    15 Dec 2024 12:42 AM GMT

    മ​ല്‍ക്ക പേ​ഴ്സ​നാ​ലി​റ്റി ഓ​ഫ് ദി ​ഇ​യ​ര്‍ പു​ര​സ്കാ​രം സി.​പി. സാ​ലി​ഹി​ന്​

    സി.പി.സാ​ലി​ഹ്

    ദു​ബൈ: ഷാ​ര്‍ജ​യി​ലെ പ്ര​മു​ഖ സാം​സ്കാ​രി​ക സം​ഘ​ട​ന​യാ​യ ‘മ​ല്‍ക്ക’​യു​ടെ ഈ ​വ​ര്‍ഷ​ത്തെ പേ​ഴ്സ​നാ​ലി​റ്റി ഓ​ഫ് ദി ​ഇ​യ​ര്‍ പു​ര​സ്കാ​ര​ത്തി​ന്​ പ്ര​മു​ഖ പ്ര​വാ​സി വ്യ​വ​സാ​യി​യും ജീ​വ​കാ​രു​ണ്യ പ്ര​വ​ര്‍ത്ത​ക​നു​മാ​യ സി.​പി. സാ​ലി​ഹ് അ​ര്‍ഹ​നാ​യി. വ​ർ​ഷ​ങ്ങ​ളാ​യി ന​ട​ത്തു​ന്ന വി​വി​ധ ജീ​വ​കാ​രു​ണ്യ പ്ര​വ​ര്‍ത്ത​ന​ങ്ങ​ള്‍ പ​രി​ഗ​ണി​ച്ചാ​ണ് പു​ര​സ്കാ​ര​മെ​ന്ന്​ ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ൾ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    തൃ​ശൂ​ര്‍ ജി​ല്ല​യി​ലെ വ​ല​പ്പാ​ട് സ്വ​ദേ​ശി​യാ​യ സാ​ലി​ഹ് യു‌.​എ‌.​ഇ​യി​ലെ പ്ര​മു​ഖ ക​മ്പ​നി​യാ​യ ‘ആ​സ’ ഗ്രൂ​പ്പി​ന്‍റെ ചെ​യ​ർ​മാ​ൻ കൂ​ടി​യാ​ണ്.

    personality of the yearUAE NewsMalka Personality of the Year Award
