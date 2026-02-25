Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightU.A.Echevron_rightമലയാളി യുവാവ് അജ്മാനിൽ...
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    date_range 25 Feb 2026 8:45 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 25 Feb 2026 8:45 PM IST

    മലയാളി യുവാവ് അജ്മാനിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    മലയാളി യുവാവ് അജ്മാനിൽ നിര്യാതനായി
    cancel
    camera_alt

    അബ്ദുൽ ജലീൽ

    അജ്മാൻ : വളാഞ്ചേരി എടയൂർ പഞ്ചായത്ത് വടക്കുമ്പുറം സ്വദേശി അബ്ദുൽ ജലീൽ (34) അജ്മാനിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. കഴിഞ്ഞ ദിവസം താമസ സ്ഥലത്ത് വെച്ച് മരണം സംഭവിക്കുകയായിരുന്നു. ഹൃദയമാഘാതമാണ് മരണ കാരണം. നിരവധി വർഷങ്ങളായി അജ്മാനിലെ ഒരു ഡ്രൈവിങ്‌ സ്കൂളിൽ ഇൻസ്ട്രക്ടർ ആയി ജോലി ചെയ്ത് വരികയായിരുന്നു. നടപടി ക്രമങ്ങൾ പൂർത്തിയാക്കി മൃതദേഹം നാട്ടിലേക്ക് കൊണ്ട് പോകുമെന്ന് ബന്ധുക്കൾ അറിയിച്ചു. പിതാവ്: പുതുക്കൂടി മുസ്തഫ. ഭാര്യ : സീനത്ത്, മുഹമ്മദ്‌ സഹൽ മകൻ.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:ajmanmalayaliObituary
    News Summary - Malayali youth dies in Ajman
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X