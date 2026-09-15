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Madhyamam
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    ഷാർജയിൽ മലയാളി യുവ ഡോക്ടർ കുഴഞ്ഞുവീണു മരിച്ചു

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    ഷാർജയിൽ മലയാളി യുവ ഡോക്ടർ കുഴഞ്ഞുവീണു മരിച്ചു
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    ഷാർജ: വണ്ടൂർ സ്വദേശിനിയായ മലയാളി യുവ ഡോക്ടർ ഷാർജയിൽ കുഴഞ്ഞുവീണു മരിച്ചു. മലപ്പുറം വണ്ടൂർ പൂക്കുളത്ത് ഇല്ലിക്കതൊടിക അബ്ദുറഹ്മാന്‍റെ മകൾ അഫീന റഹീം ആണ് മരിച്ചത്. 32 വയസ്സായിരുന്നു. അലനെല്ലൂർ തിരുവിഴാംകുന്ന്​ തയ്യിൽ യാസിറിന്‍റെ ഭാര്യയാണ്. മാതാവ്​: സുലൈഖ. മൃതദേഹം നടപടിക്രമങ്ങൾ പൂർത്തിയാക്കി രാത്രിയോടെ നാട്ടിലേക്ക് കൊണ്ടുപോകും.

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