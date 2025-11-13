Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    date_range 13 Nov 2025 8:20 AM IST
    date_range 13 Nov 2025 8:22 AM IST

    മ​ല​യാ​ളി എ​ഴു​ത്തു​കാ​ര​ന്‍റെ ഹി​ന്ദി യാ​ത്രാ​വി​വ​ര​ണം

    മ​ല​യാ​ളി എ​ഴു​ത്തു​കാ​ര​ന്‍റെ ഹി​ന്ദി യാ​ത്രാ​വി​വ​ര​ണം ഷാ​ർ​ജ

    പു​സ്ത​കോ​ത്സ​വ​ത്തി​ൽ പ്ര​കാ​ശ​നം ചെ​യ്യു​ന്നു

    ഷാ​ർ​ജ: കൊ​ച്ചി തൃ​പ്പൂ​ണി​ത്തു​റ സ്വ​ദേ​ശി ഡോ. ​സ​ന്തോ​ഷ് അ​ല​ക്സി​ന്‍റെ ഹി​ന്ദി യാ​ത്ര വി​വ​ര​ണ പു​സ്ത​കം (യു.​എ.​ഇ മെ​ഹ​ഫ്‌​തേ ബ​ർ) ഷാ​ർ​ജ ബു​ക്ക് ഫെ​യ​റി​ൽ പ്ര​കാ​ശ​നം ചെ​യ്തു.

    റൈ​റ്റേ​ഴ്​​സ് ഫോ​റ​ത്തി​ൽ ന​ട​ന്ന ച​ട​ങ്ങി​ൽ ര​വി​ഷ് തോ​മ​സ് ഉ​ദ്​​ഘാ​ട​നം ചെ​യ്തു. ഗീ​ത മോ​ഹ​ൻ പു​സ്ത​കം ഏ​റ്റു​വാ​ങ്ങി. മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ് അ​മീ​ൻ, ദൃ​ശ്യ ഷൈ​ൻ എ​ബ്ര​ഹാം മാ​ത്യു സംസാരിച്ചു

